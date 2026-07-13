CSK and Stephen Fleming end 18-year partnership, MS Dhoni’s role in focus

After 18 long years as head coach, Stephen Fleming and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) parted ways mutually on Monday.

Ever since the franchise failed to qualify for IPL Playoffs for a third straight time this season, Fleming’s future as head coach was uncertain, with the management weighing its options. And after a review conducted alongside Major League Cricket, where CSK’s sister franchise Texas Super Kings finished bottom, it is understood that they took the decision to seek a new coach.

“We had an honest discussion and where we evaluated the season, and we decided to part ways mutually,” CSK MD Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express.

Although the name of Hemang Badani has emerged as a possible successor, Viswanathan said the franchise hasn’t started the process yet.

“We have just finished this process, and we will start exploring the next options. We have not decided on any particular name yet,” he said, revealing that they are open to candidates from home and overseas.

Stephen Fleming has stepped down as CSK coach after 18 years. (CREIMAS) Stephen Fleming has stepped down as CSK coach after 18 years. (CREIMAS)

Dhoni’s role

The Indian Express understands that MS Dhoni could play a vital role in the road ahead, but it is not clear at this stage whether he has played his last match or not.

With Fleming vacating the chair, the future of the rest of the support staff is also not certain. “The new head coach will decide the support staff. It is only fair if he gets to bring his own support staff or if he wishes to carry on someone from within,” Viswanathan added.

Story continues below this ad

The Indian Express understands there is a strong chance the franchise could look at Indian coaches as the role of local players has become prominent. Dhoni, who is currently in the UK, is expected to be involved in the process, and there is a strong likelihood he will meet a few alongside The Hundred.

After being knocked out again this season, CSK’s management was keen on retaining Fleming at least till the end of the cycle. However, with the franchise’s performance dwindling across leagues (IPL, MLC and SA20), it is understood that a new direction has been sought. “On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the team’s legacy,” CSK owner Rupa Gurunath said.

The decision to part ways with Fleming brings to an end a long and successful stint that any coach has had in the IPL. Fleming, who played the maiden IPL season, took over as head coach from Kepler Wessels ahead of the 2009 edition and is the most decorated coach in the IPL with five titles and two Champions Leagues. However, ever since Dhoni stepped down as captain after the 2023 season and passed the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Fleming’s role has gained prominence in the set-up. But in each of the three seasons that followed, CSK failed to make the play-offs, even finishing at the bottom of the table in 2025.

While Fleming enjoyed unwavering support, in the recently concluded season, there was plenty of disquiet among the fans. While the former New Zealand captain acknowledged the noise, the franchise’s performance and the players picked at the auction had remained a hot topic. For a franchise that built its foundation on experienced players, in the previous mega auctions, they took a slightly different route and were found out of their depth. Then, ahead of the last season, in the mini auction, they went for new young players, and again ended up with a below-par season.

Story continues below this ad

Stephen Fleming head coach of Team Stephen Fleming head coach of Team Chennai Super Kings during post match press meet after Match 37 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, on April 26, 2026. (CREIMAS)

For a franchise that was known to build strong squads at the auction table, none of their recent picks have been able to deliver the consistency that the team is known for. Similarly, there were a few notable omissions when Matheesha Pathirana was let go, a player whom the franchise had invested plenty in and one who enjoyed Dhoni’s backing.

The decision to bring in a new coach now means that, before the mega auction that is likely to take place after the next IPL season, CSK will have a clear picture of their core.