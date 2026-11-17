Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are set to witness a historic change ahead of the IPL 2027 season as for the first time in 19 years, MS Dhoni will not join them as an active player. Hours before the deadline, CSK announced the 45-year-old Dhoni called time on his playing career and will join the team as its mentor for the forthcoming season.

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CSK were also active in the trade window, having swapped pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis for the services of Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards from SunRisers Hyderabad.