Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are set to witness a historic change ahead of the IPL 2027 season as for the first time in 19 years, MS Dhoni will not join them as an active player. Hours before the deadline, CSK announced the 45-year-old Dhoni called time on his playing career and will join the team as its mentor for the forthcoming season.
ALSO READ | MS Dhoni retires from IPL, named CSK mentor for 2027 season
CSK were also active in the trade window, having swapped pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis for the services of Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards from SunRisers Hyderabad.
What are the rules of IPL retentions?
During a mega auction, there is a limit on how many players, overseas or Indian, squads can retain. But this time around, since it is not a mega auction, teams can retain as many players as they want. Despite the flexible rules, the franchises need to have a maximum of 25 players, and the purse for each franchise will be Rs 125 crore.
List of players retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2027 season
List of players released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2027 season
MS Dhoni (retired), Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson
MORE TO FOLLOW