CSK complains to BCCI about song at rival RCB’s home: ‘Dosa, idli’ track not in good taste

The song, originally composed by musician Gana Appu, has a history and often gets mentioned during CSK-RCB games and on social media. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings has complained to the BCCI over the DJ’s choice of song and comments at their April 5 away game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

According to the CSK, the playing of the track ‘Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney’ – a popular background score to memes about South Indian stereotypes – before their innings was not in good taste.

Confirming the development, a top IPL official said the governing council would look into the matter. “We have received a complaint from CSK and are looking into it,” the official said.

CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express: “The DJs are usually around to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering it, we have written to the BCCI to have a look into it.”