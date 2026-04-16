CSK complains to BCCI about song at rival RCB’s home: ‘Dosa, idli’ track not in good taste

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Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings has complained to the BCCI over the DJ’s choice of song and comments at their April 5 away game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
According to the CSK, the playing of the track ‘Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney’ – a popular background score to memes about South Indian stereotypes – before their innings was not in good taste.
Confirming the development, a top IPL official said the governing council would look into the matter. “We have received a complaint from CSK and are looking into it,” the official said.
CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express: “The DJs are usually around to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering it, we have written to the BCCI to have a look into it.”
The song, originally composed by musician Gana Appu, has a history and often gets mentioned during CSK-RCB games and on social media. It started last year when RCB, ahead of their game in Chennai, posted a clip of their wicketkeeper, Vidarbha’s Jitesh Sharma, singing ‘Dosa, idly, sambar, chutney, chutney’. He was subsequently trolled by CSK fans. And during the game at Chepauk, CSK’s DJ had played the song when Jitesh was dismissed. After the episode, the CSK management stepped in and laid out clear instructions to their DJ that no comment be made against opposition players and fans.
“After that incident, there hasn’t been any repeat of it. The DJ isn’t supposed to make any comment on the opposition players. Moreover, we are fortunate to have a lovely fanbase that cheers us in numbers,” Viswanathan said. Besides the song, the CSK management has also objected to comments made by the DJ on the public address system after dismissal of their players during the April 5 game. They maintain that the DJ job is to create a positive atmosphere by cheering big hits and wickets. “They are not there to undermine the rivals or insult them,” a CSK official said.
Over the years, the CSK-RCB rivalry, sometimes called the Southern Derby, has turned bitter. Historically, CSK had an edge over their regional rivals but the tide turned in recent times. Since 2024, RCB has won four games in a row, including the most recent one.
Soon after the game, videos of fans clashing surfaced on social media platforms, with the police having to step in to control one altercation. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where the two franchises are based, have a long-running dispute over the sharing of the Cauvery river water.
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