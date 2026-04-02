Lot of pressure from families and media, getting into performance mode takes time, says captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on CSK’s youngsters

The underperformance of the batting unit is what led Chennai Super Kings to a bottom table finish last season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). And beginning the new season earlier this week in Guwahati against Rajasthan Royals, CSK were once again blown away in the powerplay before being all out for 127 against Rajasthan Royals.

As CSK prepare to play their first home game of the season against Punjab Kings, all eyes are on how their young batting unit will come up. In the last two seasons, CSK have struggled in their own conditions, with the pitch at Chepauk becoming more batting-friendly. From being a venue where spinners called the shots, it has evolved into a pitch where pacers have got more purchase. And in the recent T20 World Cup, Chennai witnessed high-scoring games. All of it points to CSK playing on flat decks, which hasn’t been their strength in recent times. And on the eve of the game, Gaikwad said he isn’t sure of how the pitch will behave this time as well.