Lot of pressure from families and media, getting into performance mode takes time, says captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on CSK’s youngsters

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The underperformance of the batting unit is what led Chennai Super Kings to a bottom table finish last season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). And beginning the new season earlier this week in Guwahati against Rajasthan Royals, CSK were once again blown away in the powerplay before being all out for 127 against Rajasthan Royals.
As CSK prepare to play their first home game of the season against Punjab Kings, all eyes are on how their young batting unit will come up. In the last two seasons, CSK have struggled in their own conditions, with the pitch at Chepauk becoming more batting-friendly. From being a venue where spinners called the shots, it has evolved into a pitch where pacers have got more purchase. And in the recent T20 World Cup, Chennai witnessed high-scoring games. All of it points to CSK playing on flat decks, which hasn’t been their strength in recent times. And on the eve of the game, Gaikwad said he isn’t sure of how the pitch will behave this time as well.
“Regarding pitches, a lot depends here on the weather. And whatever World Cup games happened, they happened in the month of February. So not much of dew. With the best weather and best conditions, usually the Chennai wicket plays really well. But, at night, sometimes, if there is excessive dew and a bit more moisture in the wicket, you know, it tends to change a bit, especially the second half of the innings. So, not really sure about how it will go this year. We have to adapt accordingly and take the experience. And, we have seven games. So, hopefully, whatever the pitch, we will try to make use of how much ever we can,” Gaikwad said.
However, should the pitches be on the flatter side, CSK have some exciting prospects in their ranks. After failing to qualify for the play-offs, one of the areas that the franchise targeted in the mini-auction was to go for batsmen who provide aggressive intent. And though the start wasn’t easy, Gaikwad backed it to come good.
“Well, really confident with what skill set we have. Kartik is someone who has a really good six-hitting ability. I have not seen much right-handers who have that six-hitting ability. So he is one of the greatest additions to our squad. Even Urvil Patel who has a brilliant T20 record. Sarfaraz Khan is coming in with good recent T20 form as well. We have Prashant Veer who is still young, is finding his rhythm in T20 format but has exceptional skills. So, I think in the skills are there. In IPL there is lot of pressure from families, from media, from team members, everyone. So, to cope that and to just get into that IPL performance mode it takes time. It is about giving them time. And when this batting lineup starts clicking, I think that is the one to look up,” Gaikwad said.
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