CSK Playoffs qualification scenario, IPL 2026: How can Chennai Super Kings finish in top 4

IPL 2026: CSK could become the fourth team to reach 14 points should they beat LSG in Lucknow. (CREIMAS)

CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: Despite labouring through a difficult start, losing three matches on the trot at the start of their campaign, Chennai Super Kings have fought back hard to keep their IPL 2026 Playoffs hopes alive with three games to go.

FOLLOW: LSG VS CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE

On Friday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, CSK have the chance to take a crucial step ahead towards the Playoffs while also making the top-4 race all the more intense should they trounce the Super Giants for the second time in five days. CSK will hold a lot of promise in the fact that they broke an eight-year drought when they chased down a 204-run target against Lucknow at Chepauk, a feat they had not managed since 2018.