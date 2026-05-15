CSK Playoffs qualification scenario, IPL 2026: How can Chennai Super Kings finish in top 4

IPL 2026: With three wins in their remaining matches, Chennai Super Kings can not only ensure a top-4 finish but also stand a chance for topping the league stage points table with 18 points.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMay 15, 2026 04:20 PM IST
IPL 2026: CSK could become the fourth team to reach 14 points should they beat LSG in Lucknow. (CREIMAS)IPL 2026: CSK could become the fourth team to reach 14 points should they beat LSG in Lucknow. (CREIMAS)
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CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: Despite labouring through a difficult start, losing three matches on the trot at the start of their campaign, Chennai Super Kings have fought back hard to keep their IPL 2026 Playoffs hopes alive with three games to go.

FOLLOW: LSG VS CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE

On Friday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, CSK have the chance to take a crucial step ahead towards the Playoffs while also making the top-4 race all the more intense should they trounce the Super Giants for the second time in five days. CSK will hold a lot of promise in the fact that they broke an eight-year drought when they chased down a 204-run target against Lucknow at Chepauk, a feat they had not managed since 2018.

CSK could become the fourth team to reach 14 points should they beat LSG tonight, even pipping the Punjab Kings, who had started the season unbeaten across seven matches, before dropping five matches on the bounce and standing currently on 13 points.

CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification scenario

Besides the Lucknow fixture, CSK are slated to take on the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their remaining matches, both of whom are placed in the second and third spots currently.

  • If CSK manage to win all three matches, they can end up on 18 points and even stand a chance to top the points table standings provided the results of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s matches.
  • If CSK can win two out of the three matches, they will finish on 16 points wherein the Net Run Rate could come into the play to decide their finish in the standings, most likely whittling down to an Eliminator spot with a third or fourth-placed finish.
  • If CSK only win one of their three remaining matches, then the Super Kings are all but out of the Playoffs race as both PBKS and Rajasthan Royals can breach the 14-point mark.

CSK remaining fixtures

  • vs LSG – at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow; Result – TBA
  • vs SRHChennai;  Result – TBA
  • vs GTAhmedabad; Result – TBA

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 4 0 +1.053 16
2 Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 0.551 16
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0.331 14
4 Punjab Kings 12 6 5 1 0.355 13
5 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 0.185 12
6 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0.082 12
7 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 -0.993 10
8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 -0.169 9
9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 -0.504 8
10 Lucknow Super Giants 11 3 8 0 -0.907 6

(IPL points table updated as of May 15, 2026)

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