CSK Playoffs qualification scenario, IPL 2026: How can Chennai Super Kings finish in top 4

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CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: Despite labouring through a difficult start, losing three matches on the trot at the start of their campaign, Chennai Super Kings have fought back hard to keep their IPL 2026 Playoffs hopes alive with three games to go.
FOLLOW: LSG VS CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE
On Friday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, CSK have the chance to take a crucial step ahead towards the Playoffs while also making the top-4 race all the more intense should they trounce the Super Giants for the second time in five days. CSK will hold a lot of promise in the fact that they broke an eight-year drought when they chased down a 204-run target against Lucknow at Chepauk, a feat they had not managed since 2018.
CSK could become the fourth team to reach 14 points should they beat LSG tonight, even pipping the Punjab Kings, who had started the season unbeaten across seven matches, before dropping five matches on the bounce and standing currently on 13 points.
Besides the Lucknow fixture, CSK are slated to take on the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their remaining matches, both of whom are placed in the second and third spots currently.
CSK remaining fixtures
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|+1.053
|16
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0.551
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0.331
|14
|4
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0.355
|13
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0.185
|12
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0.082
|12
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.993
|10
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|-0.169
|9
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.504
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|3
|8
|0
|-0.907
|6
(IPL points table updated as of May 15, 2026)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.