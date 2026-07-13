CSK part ways with head coach Stephen Fleming after 17 years

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Chennai Super Kings have mutually parted ways with head coach Stephen Fleming after 17 years, the five-time Indian Premier League winners announced the decision on Monday.
“The Super Kings and Stephen Fleming have decided to mutually part ways, bringing to a close one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in the history of the Indian Premier League,” a franchise statement read.
“The decision was reached with respect and gratitude, following a series of open and honest discussions between Fleming and the Super Kings management.”
Fleming first joined CSK as a player in the inaugural edition of the tournament under MS Dhoni’s captaincy in 2008. After CSK finished as runners-up in their maiden campaign, the former New Zealand skipper was roped in as head coach ahead of the 2009 edition, marking the beginning of a long association that saw one of the most successful coaching tenures in the competition.
“Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved,” Fleming said.
“Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come.”
With 5 titles and two Champions League titles, Fleming remains the most decorated coach in the IPL.
“Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence,” CSK owner Rupa Gurunath said.
Fleming oversaw CSK’s golden run with the franchise qualifying for the knockouts and the Playoffs in 11 editions under his management. Following their last title triumph in 2023, CSK endured two of their poorest campaigns in the last two editions. In 2025, Chennai finished at the bottom of the standings for the first time ever. Earlier this year, they failed to qualify for the Playoffs for a third successive season, finishing eighth on the standings.
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