CSK part ways with head coach Stephen Fleming after 17 years

Chennai Super Kings have mutually parted ways with head coach Stephen Fleming after 17 years, the five-time Indian Premier League winners announced the decision on Monday.

“The Super Kings and Stephen Fleming have decided to mutually part ways, bringing to a close one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in the history of the Indian Premier League,” a franchise statement read.

“The decision was reached with respect and gratitude, following a series of open and honest discussions between Fleming and the Super Kings management.”

Fleming first joined CSK as a player in the inaugural edition of the tournament under MS Dhoni’s captaincy in 2008. After CSK finished as runners-up in their maiden campaign, the former New Zealand skipper was roped in as head coach ahead of the 2009 edition, marking the beginning of a long association that saw one of the most successful coaching tenures in the competition.