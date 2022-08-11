scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

CSK-owned franchise ropes in Faf du Plessis as marquee signing for upcoming CSA T20 League

The CSK-owned Johannesburg franchise is also believed to have roped in England all-rounder Moeen Ali as one of its marquee players, according to Cricbuzz. Ali, who represents CSK in the IPL, had also featured in the marquee players' list for the UAE League (ILT20).

By: PTI
August 11, 2022 3:43:47 pm
Du Plessis, who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL last season, was part of the CSK from 2011 to 2021, except for 2016 and 2017 when the team was suspended. (Photo: PTI)

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been roped in by the Johannesburg franchise owned by IPL giants Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their marquee signing for the inaugural edition of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League, according to a report.

Du Plessis, who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL last season, was part of the CSK from 2011 to 2021, except for 2016 and 2017 when the team was suspended. Wednesday was the last day for the direct acquisition of players for the six-team upcoming league. The inaugural edition of the CSA T20 League is scheduled to be played in January-February 2023 and all the six franchises in the tournament have been acquired by current IPL team owners.

Apart from CSK owning the Johannesburg-based franchise, MI Cape Town is the sister franchise of Mumbai Indians and the teams from Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Paarl and Pretoria are owned by Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively.

The CSK-owned Johannesburg franchise is also believed to have roped in England all-rounder Mooen Ali as one of its marquee players,according to Cricbuzz.Ali, who represents CSK in the IPL, had also featured in the marquee players’ list for the UAE League (ILT20).

But, according to the Cricbuzz report, he is said to have picked the T20 tournament in South Africa over ILT20, which will also be held in January-February next year.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 03:43:47 pm

