CSK need a replacement for Dwayne Bravo; MI need to fill Kieron Pollard’s big shoes

Who will replace Thakur

Delhi Capitals | Purse remaining: Rs 19.45 crore | Available slots: 5 (2 overseas)

Have their core intact. But traded Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders for Aman Khan and released Srikar Bharat and Tim Seifert. They are a team that likes to have good players as cover so expect them to go for an all-rounder and wicket-keeper.

Who will fill Pollard’s shoes?

Mumbai Indians | Purse remaining: Rs 20.55 crore | Available slots: 9 (3 overseas)

Having failed to make play-offs in successive seasons, MI are continuing to rebuild. They need a reliable spinner, all-rounder to fill Kieron Pollard’s place, and fast bowlers given their star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer are injury prone. Need at least two players who can walk into their playing XI.

Lots of slots to fill

Sunrisers Hyderabad | Purse remaining: Rs 42.25 crore | Available slots: 13 (4 overseas)

Have the biggest purse. They are without a captain, a wicketkeeper, a top-order batsman, a middle-order batsman, an all-rounder, and a wrist-spinner. There are too many vacant slots and given the short supply of quality players, have a big task in hand.

Pacer to reduce Hardik workload

Gujarat Titans | Purse remaining: Rs 19.25 crore | Available slots: 7 (3 overseas)

The core that won the title is intact. Having traded Lockie Ferguson to Kolkata, they need an overseas pacer and an Indian to reduce the workload on Hardik Pandya. They also need a top-order batter and if possible an Indian wicketkeeper.

Squads 👥

A batsman with a good strike rate

Royal Challengers Bangalore | Purse remaining: Rs 8.75 crore | Available slots: 7 (2 overseas)

They have not released any of their first-choice players. For a change have a definite plan in place and will look for an overseas pacer as well as an Indian. Need a batsman, one with a good strike-rate to make up for Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli’s relatively slow starts when batting

KKR need a death over specialist

Kolkata Knight Riders | Purse remaining: Rs 7.05 crore | Available slots: 11 (3 overseas)

Have traded Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leave aside squad players, with the smallest purse available, have to pick a middle-order batter (who can be wicketkeeper), an opening batter, and a reliable death bowler. And hope none of their first-choice XI gets injured.

Looking for Dhoni’s backup behind the stumps

Chennai Super Kings | Purse remaining: Rs 20.45 crore | Available slots: 7 (2 overseas)

Need Indian batsmen who can slot in the middle-order straight away. An all-rounder to fill Dwayne Bravo’s shoes, an overseas fast bowler and an Indian pacer. Bonus would be getting players with age on their side and a keeper to eventually replace MS Dhoni.

Needed: A couple of fast bowlers

Lucknow Super Giants | Purse remaining: Rs 23.35 crore | Available slots: 10 (4 overseas)

Having invested heavily in domestic players, their main focus is to pick players who can compliment them. So will need an all-rounder, a couple of fast bowlers to make them look formidable. Won’t sweat on filling all the slots if they get their picks.

In quest for a reliable middle-order batsman

Rajasthan Royals | Purse remaining: Rs 13.3 crore | Available slots: 9 (4 overseas)

Need a reliable middle-order batsman as they seem too top-heavy and all are one-dimensional. So if they can get one in that area, it would make them all-round. Like the rest of the teams, they need an all-rounder to add strength. Their bowling looks strong, and may look for a back-up or two.

Eyeing a fast bowling all-rounder

Punjab Kings | Purse remaining: Rs 32.2 crore | Available slots: 9 (3 overseas)

Have once again decided to tweak. And that should come as no surprise. But they have a good core of players in the squad meaning if they get an Indian middle-order batsman, a fast-bowling all-rounder, and Indian pacer and a spinner, they will go home happy.