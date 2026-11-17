In an ideal world, the perfect ending for MS Dhoni, one of the greatest finishers the game has seen, would have been on May 28, 2023 when Ravindra Jadeja pulled-off a grand heist in the final at Ahmedabad. Instead, after featuring in three underwhelming seasons with Chennai Super Kings, which became synonymous with Dhoni, on Tuesday came the news that was almost an open secret for a while now. Dhoni will no longer play for CSK. With Zaheer Khan in as the new head coach of the franchise, he would sit alongside him in the dugout as a mentor beginning IPL 2027.

Speculations around Dhoni’s future as a player has been abuzz since CSK lifted their fifth title. He relinquished the captaincy ahead of the 2024 season, featuring as a player in successive editions before spending the whole of last season not playing a single game. And at 45, he has finally pulled plug on a glittering career, having led the franchise to five IPL titles – the joint-highest.

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Rupa Gurunath, the owner of CSK, revealed Dhoni had been talking about moving on as a player for a few months now. “When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn’t sure that he would be able to play the upcoming IPL season. We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases. We had gone through a lot of discussions, we were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should be think of picking and at the end Kasi (Viswanathan) was reading the list of releases when very quietly MS said, ‘May be you should add my name in it’. It was a very difficult for moment,” she said.

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Dhoni, the finisher, always believed in taking the game deep. It is what he stuck to even as a player, even with his prowess waning with age. The firepower still remained. But it came in flashes. Against spinners, it was almost non-existent. In the times that CSK needed it desperately, it didn’t arrive consistently. Yet, nobody seemed to bother. Not the fans that came in large numbers to Chepauk, just to have a glimpse of him or watch him hit a couple of sixes when the result was heading the opposition’s way. They seemed stuck in a nostalgic ride, forgetting the present and the team plummeted to depths it hadn’t seen before.

What though has remained constant is how intertwined Dhoni and CSK have been. As their owner N Srinavasan repeatedly said: “CSK is Dhoni, Dhoni is CSK.”

But in deciding to retire as a player in the last year of the current IPL cycle, Dhoni has perhaps got the timing right after hits and misses.

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More than the player, CSK now needs him in a different role. For a franchise that soared heights, it is now struggling to take off. From the auction table to team building, they have fallen behind. Perhaps, Dhoni too contributed by refusing to move on as a player. Dhoni as mentor takes charge of a team that is very different from the one he inherited and built into a successful unit. From being a team that others modelled themselves on, they have become a team that has been left behind. The most successful coach – Stephen Fleming, has moved on. And so have a whole lot of support staff.

While a transition has happened in the team, even behind the scenes there have been few notable changes, with Rupa now playing a prominent role. Dhoni, once again, has been handed the responsibility to build the team with the former captain playing an active role behind the scenes alongside Zaheer and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in trade deals and retentions.

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While one chapter closes for Dhoni, another opens up. Thanks to the team’s underwhelming performance in the middle, CSK has endured tense days at Chepauk. The whistles have gone silent for long. The mood has turned from frustration to anger. The good nights that Chepauk used to witness now remains a mere memory. Throughout his playing career, Dhoni repeatedly mentioned it was the connection between fans and franchise that played a significant role in their success.

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Since the conclusion of the 2026 IPL, Dhoni has already played a significant role in preparing CSK for the next season. Be it getting Zaheer on board as head coach and ensuring Shivam Dube remains in the franchise, fending off interest from others, Dhoni intends to get the house in order. It would be interesting to see how he goes about sharing the responsibility with Zaheer.