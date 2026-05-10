CSK urge fans to avoid political messages in IPL game as Vijay takes oath

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Chennai Super Kings have asked fans to “avoid bringing banners, flags or hoardings associated with any political party/person” to the Chepauk Stadium as they host the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. The match is set to start at 3.30pm IST, just hours after the swearing-in of Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
“Come celebrate cricket and the spirit of the game with us. Anbuden request our superfans to avoid bringing banners, flags or hoardings associated with any political party/person and enjoy the game with full yellove,” CSK wrote in a post that they made on their social media handles early on Sunday.
A special note for the fans coming to Anbuden tomorrow! 💛#AllYouNeedIsYellove pic.twitter.com/ZsT9r2Mtz7
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 9, 2026
Vijay, one of the most popular actors in the country, caused a major upset in the recent assembly elections as his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats. He secured support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML to cross the majority mark of 118 seats and was sworn in as the state’s ninth Chief Minister on Sunday.
CSK, meanwhile, are looking to stay alive in the race for the playoffs by beating the beleagurered LSG at home on Sunday. In what has thus far been a topsy-turvy season for the five-time champions, CSK have won their last two matches in a row. CSK beat DC by eight wickets away from home in their previous match, before which they trounced Mumbai Indians by eight wickets at the Chepauk Stadium.
LSG’s race has been run. They managed to beat RCB by nine runs via the D/L method in their last game but that did little for them in terms of salvaging what has been a horrendous season. That was just the third win of the season for LSG in 10 matches. They have lost seven games and that has left them with just six points and a net run rate of -0.934.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.