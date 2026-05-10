CSK urge fans to avoid political messages in IPL game as Vijay takes oath

CSK are looking to stay alive in the race for the playoffs by beating the beleagurered LSG at home on Sunday. (File Photo/ BCCI Photo)

Chennai Super Kings have asked fans to “avoid bringing banners, flags or hoardings associated with any political party/person” to the Chepauk Stadium as they host the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. The match is set to start at 3.30pm IST, just hours after the swearing-in of Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

“Come celebrate cricket and the spirit of the game with us. Anbuden request our superfans to avoid bringing banners, flags or hoardings associated with any political party/person and enjoy the game with full yellove,” CSK wrote in a post that they made on their social media handles early on Sunday.