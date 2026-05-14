IPL: CSK’s Jamie Overton set to return to UK with thigh injury

Jamie Overton of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Josh Inglis of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 53 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, on May 10, 2026. (CREIMAS)

In a big blow for Chennai Super Kings’ playoffs chances, the franchise on Wednesday announced that pacer Jamie Overton will be returning to the UK after sustaining a right thing injury. Overton has been in good form for the 5-time champions, snapping up 14 wickets in 10 matches this season.

“Official Announcement. Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management,” CSK posted on X.

CSK have been snake-bitten by injury this season, where had lost big hitter Ayush Mhatre due to injury after the youngster started the campaign on a high. They have also lost pacer Khaleel ahmed to another injury in the middle of the season as well.