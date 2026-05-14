IPL: CSK’s Jamie Overton set to return to UK with thigh injury

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In a big blow for Chennai Super Kings’ playoffs chances, the franchise on Wednesday announced that pacer Jamie Overton will be returning to the UK after sustaining a right thing injury. Overton has been in good form for the 5-time champions, snapping up 14 wickets in 10 matches this season.
“Official Announcement. Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management,” CSK posted on X.
CSK have been snake-bitten by injury this season, where had lost big hitter Ayush Mhatre due to injury after the youngster started the campaign on a high. They have also lost pacer Khaleel ahmed to another injury in the middle of the season as well.
Official Announcement
Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management. pic.twitter.com/pzlO5qE9Dp
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 13, 2026
Notably, their former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is yet to play a single match to play for the franchise this season after he was initially ruled out of the first two weeks of the campaign due to an injury. We are in the business-end of the IPL 2026 and there’s still no clarity on Dhoni’s status.
Also on Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings selected Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha as a replacement for injured all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh, an IPL media release stated on Wednesday.
“Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked a player replacement for Ramakrishna Ghosh, who injured his right foot during their game against Mumbai Indians on May 3rd. He has been ruled out for the season. Macneil Noronha will join CSK for Rs 30 lakh as a replacement for Ghosh,” the release stated.
An all-rounder from Karnataka, Noronha was recently awarded the MA Chidambaram Trophy at the BCCI Naman Awards for being the highest run-getter in the 2024-25 Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy (U-23).
Following a stellar season, Noronha received a call-up from the Karnataka team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, wherein he featured in three games for his state.
The 24-year-old scored a quickfire 34 and took a wicket against Tripura with his off-break.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.