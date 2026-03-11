CSK IPL 2026 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

CSK IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will start their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30, Monday.

IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE

As reported by the Indian Express, the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule comprising 20 matches were revealed on Wednesday, 17 days out from the tournament opener featuring defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing 2025 season in the Indian Premier League finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in the franchise’s history after managing only four wins across the tournament. However, the five-time champions will be hoping for a turnaround in the upcoming season after undergone a major overhaul in the auction process. The 10-franchise IPL will start just 20 days after the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on March 8.