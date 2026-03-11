CSK IPL 2026 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
CSK IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will start their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30, Monday.
IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE
As reported by the Indian Express, the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule comprising 20 matches were revealed on Wednesday, 17 days out from the tournament opener featuring defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing 2025 season in the Indian Premier League finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in the franchise’s history after managing only four wins across the tournament. However, the five-time champions will be hoping for a turnaround in the upcoming season after undergone a major overhaul in the auction process. The 10-franchise IPL will start just 20 days after the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on March 8.
Among the most high-profile signings for the Yellow Army has been the trade of Sanju Samson into the franchise, marking one of the biggest ever trade deals in IPL history. CSK acquired the Kerala wicket-keeper’s services from the Rajasthan Royals in exchange for their star all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. CSK also made history by breaking the bank for two uncapped stars — Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer — during the IPL 2026 mini-auction last December. The two youngsters were bought for Rs 14.5 crore each, the highest bid for uncapped players in the history of the IPL auction.
CSK full squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(C), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Matthew William Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.