CSK IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Chennai Super Kings fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

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CSK IPL 2026 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: The full list of fixtures that the Chennai Super Kings will play in the league stage of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) is out at last with the Board of Control for Cricket in India announcing the second phase of the season on Thursday. CSK start the season with a match away from home against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 and their first first home match will be against the Punjab Kings on April 3. They end their league stage with back-to-back home matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans.
The joint-most succesfull team in the history of the league, CSK will be looking to do better than they did last year in which they finished rock bottom of the table. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had to sit out half the season due to injury, leading to veteran MS Dhoni taking over the reins once again. Gaikwad will be back this season and his side is boosted by the presence of Sanju Samson at the top of the order.
The BCCI had earlier announced the first phase of the IPL schedule, with the season slated to start on March 28. The first phase ended on April 12 with MI hosting RCB. Dates from April 13 onwards were announced on Thursday. The BCCI further said that dates for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|Date
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Guwahati
|30/03/2026
|Chennai Super Kings
|Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|03/04/2026
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|05/04/2026
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|11/04/2026
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai
|14/04/2026
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai Super Kings
|Hyderabad
|18/04/2026
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|23/04/2026
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|26/04/2026
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|02/05/2026
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow
|05/05/2026
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai
|10/05/2026
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow
|15/05/2026
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|18/05/2026
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai
|21/05/2026
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.