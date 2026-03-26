CSK IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Chennai Super Kings fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

CSK IPL 2026 Match Full Schedule: Chennai Super Kings will start their IPL 2026 season in a match away from home against the Rajasthan Royals and finish the league stage with back to back home matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 07:58 PM IST
CSK IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check out full fixtures list of Chennai Super Kings. (PTI Photo)CSK IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check out full fixtures list of Chennai Super Kings. (PTI Photo)
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CSK IPL 2026 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: The full list of fixtures that the Chennai Super Kings will play in the league stage of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) is out at last with the Board of Control for Cricket in India announcing the second phase of the season on Thursday. CSK start the season with a match away from home against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 and their first first home match will be against the Punjab Kings on April 3. They end their league stage with back-to-back home matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans.

The joint-most succesfull team in the history of the league, CSK will be looking to do better than they did last year in which they finished rock bottom of the table. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had to sit out half the season due to injury, leading to veteran MS Dhoni taking over the reins once again. Gaikwad will be back this season and his side is boosted by the presence of Sanju Samson at the top of the order.

The BCCI had earlier announced the first phase of the IPL schedule, with the season slated to start on March 28. The first phase ended on April 12 with MI hosting RCB. Dates from April 13 onwards were announced on Thursday. The BCCI further said that dates for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2026 Full Schedule – Match List

Home Away Venue Date
Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 30/03/2026
Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Chennai 03/04/2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 05/04/2026
Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Chennai 11/04/2026
Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai 14/04/2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad 18/04/2026
Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 23/04/2026
Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 26/04/2026
Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Chennai 02/05/2026
Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings Lucknow 05/05/2026
Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Chennai 10/05/2026
Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Lucknow 15/05/2026
Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 18/05/2026
Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Chennai 21/05/2026

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