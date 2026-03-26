CSK IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Chennai Super Kings fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

CSK IPL 2026 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: The full list of fixtures that the Chennai Super Kings will play in the league stage of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) is out at last with the Board of Control for Cricket in India announcing the second phase of the season on Thursday. CSK start the season with a match away from home against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 and their first first home match will be against the Punjab Kings on April 3. They end their league stage with back-to-back home matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans.

The joint-most succesfull team in the history of the league, CSK will be looking to do better than they did last year in which they finished rock bottom of the table. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had to sit out half the season due to injury, leading to veteran MS Dhoni taking over the reins once again. Gaikwad will be back this season and his side is boosted by the presence of Sanju Samson at the top of the order.