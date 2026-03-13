CSK in copyright infringement trouble over use of Rajini dialogues, Anirudh tunes, with Sun TV Networks, who also own SRH

The next edition of the IPL is still a couple of weeks away, but off the field tensions are heating up in Chennai.

On Friday, the Sun TV Network limited — which owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise — filed a copyright infringement suit in the Madras High Court against Chennai Super Kings for using songs, dialogues and background tracks from Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, Jailer 2, and Coolie in their promotional content on its social media platforms.

On March 1, CSK had put out a promotional video to reveal their new jersey for the upcoming season. For the promotional video, the franchise had used audio and background tracks and dialogues from Rajinikanth movies. However, hours after it went viral it was taken down before it was released a day later with modifications in the audio. While speculation has been rife about the reasons as the franchise usually relies on Tamil movie songs for its content on social media, the answer to it arrived on Friday when the Sun TV network approached the Madras High Court.