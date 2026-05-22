CSK coach on MS Dhoni playing IPL 2027: ‘Are you seriously asking me that question?’

CSK bowling coach Eric Simons left the door open for MS Dhoni’s return in IPL 2027, while making it clear that the final call will rest entirely with the former captain himself.

Dhoni missed the entirety of IPL 2026, but Simons said the veteran wicketkeeper-batter looked sharp in training sessions and has been struck the ball as cleanly as ever in the nets.

However, he stressed that Dhoni’s comeback would depend on his own assessment of fitness and readiness.

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“Are you seriously asking me that question? We always are. I mean, honestly, he has hit the ball so well. He obviously had a leg injury, which made it very difficult for him to run, so that’s why he couldn’t play. But in terms of hitting the ball in the nets, he’s hitting it as well as I’ve ever seen him hit it. But I keep saying this, only MS will know, and MS will make the decision about when he’s ready and when he’s right.”