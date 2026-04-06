‘CSK’s biggest problem right now’: Former India pacer slams Chennai Super Kings bowler’s poor form in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: CSK have suffered three successive defeats with several weak links popping up with bat and ball. (AP Photo)

Chennai Super Kings have endured a torrid patch early on in the IPL 2026 season, with three defeats exposing a chunk of problems within the five-time champions’ squad.

While the inexperience of the bowling attack and the collective failures of the top order stars have hurt CSK big time, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan picked the failure of a marquee signing as the key reason behind CSK’s early setback.

The former T20 World Cup winner observed that the indifferent form of wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad has rendered CSK’s spin department ineffective, exemplified during the 43-run hammering against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday night.