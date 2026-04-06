‘CSK’s biggest problem right now’: Former India pacer slams Chennai Super Kings bowler’s poor form in IPL 2026

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Chennai Super Kings have endured a torrid patch early on in the IPL 2026 season, with three defeats exposing a chunk of problems within the five-time champions’ squad.
While the inexperience of the bowling attack and the collective failures of the top order stars have hurt CSK big time, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan picked the failure of a marquee signing as the key reason behind CSK’s early setback.
The former T20 World Cup winner observed that the indifferent form of wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad has rendered CSK’s spin department ineffective, exemplified during the 43-run hammering against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday night.
The 21-year-old left-arm spinner was taken to the cleaners by the RCB batters, finishing with figures of 0/49 in four overs as the hosts piled on a whopping 250 on the board, their highest-ever score against CSK across 18 years. The Afghanistan spinner has yet to pick up a wicket in three games, worsening CSK’s woes with the ball.
Besides the defeat to RCB, CSK had an underwhelming start to the season in Guwahati, where they collapsed the bat up front, bundled out for 127 by Rajasthan Royals. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men then failed to defend a 209-run total against Punjab Kings in Chennai last week.
“He (Noor) is CSK’s biggest problem right now. He has bowled around 10 overs this season and conceded over 100 runs. He does not have a single wicket. I believe that if he corrects the angle of his run-up, the alignment will improve, and his hand, which has been falling on one side, will become straighter as well,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.
Pathan was also critical of New Zealand pacer Matt Henry, who has yet to for CSK this season, who has only picked up two wickets for 130 runs across three games.
“I am very disappointed with his bowling because he brings in a lot of experience. He has had performances and a good economy, but hasn’t been able to perform like that in this league. An experienced bowler does not bowl a half volley. Anshul Kamboj dismissed Virat Kohli with a bouncer after seeing him step out. Matt Henry bowled a full delivery even after seeing Virat step out,” Pathan added.
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