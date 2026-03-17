CSK appoint former England wicketkeeper James Foster as their fielding coach

The Chennai Super Kings have announced the appointment of James Foster as their new fielding coach for IPL 2026. Foster, a former wicketkeeper for England and one of the sport’s most respected coaches, is part of a substantial reconstruction of CSK coaching staff following a disappointing IPL campaign last year.

As part of the structure established by CSK’s head coach Stephen Fleming, Foster will provide a wide experience and knowledge to one of the most successful franchises. He is also an established and respected coach, having worked with England from 2001-2009 and New Zealand since then.

Most recently, the 45-year-old was the coach of the Desert Vipers, leading them to victory in the ILT20 tournament held in Dubai and recently also named as assistant coach for Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred. He has also had a varied coaching career, both as head coach and assistant coach for multiple franchises.