CSA withdraws disciplinary, racism charges against Mark Boucher after Paul Adams declines to testify

Cricket South Africa (CSA), on Tuesday, has dropped all the disciplinary and racism charges against the men’s national team head coach Mark Boucher. The board said that there is no basis to sustain any of the disciplinary charges, including charges of racism against Boucher.

Boucher was charged with the role he played in the alleged discrimination of Adams around 20 years ago, revealed at last year’s Social Justice and National Building (SJN) hearings.

“The Board of CSA has therefore formally and unreservedly withdrawn all of the charges,” CSA said in an official release.

The drama unfolded a day after Paul Adams confirmed that he would not testify in the hearing, which was to have started on Monday and could have led to Boucher’s dismissal.

“Mr Adams recently announced that he had withdrawn from testifying against Mr Boucher during the disciplinary hearing. In doing so, Mr Adams stated that his concerns articulated during the SJN process were about the overall ‘culture’ in the Proteas team during the early 2000s, rather than being about any particular player,” CSA’s statement said.

“During the SJN process, Mr Boucher formally apologised to Mr Adams. After the SJN process, Mr Adams indicated to CSA’s lawyers that he accepts this apology.

“Mr Nkwe decided that he too did not wish to testify against Mr Boucher during the disciplinary hearing. In doing so, Mr Nkwe stated publicly that he did not intend to take sides regarding Mr Boucher and that ‘whatever happens in that process, I hope the outcome will be the one that’s best for the game’. ”

“CSA’s lawyers engaged with various other potential witnesses over the last month and concluded that none of the three charges were sustainable.”

Earlier, Paul Adams, the only player of colour in the team when he made his Test debut in 1995, had revealed that he was subject to racial stereotyping during his nine-year-old career.

“I was called brown sh*t when I was playing. It often used to be a song when we won a game and we were in fines’ meetings (team celebrations after series wins). They would sing, ‘brown sh*t in the ring, tra la la la laa… When you are playing for your country, when you have had that victory, you don’t make sense of it, you brush it off, but it’s blatantly racist. Some people will say unconscious bias and they weren’t aware but this is why we are here – to change that,” Adams had said.

Statement by Paul Adams

Adams, who played 45 Tests for South Africa from 1995 to 2004, on Sunday confirmed that he did not intend to single out Boucher during the SJN hearings, and he would not testify at Boucher’s hearing.

“I went to SJN with no malice but with good intentions so that present and future players, irrespective of race, wouldn’t have to go through what I and other players did in those times,” said Adams in a statement released on Sunday.

“Also, to make people aware that there needs to be education and acknowledgement around racism and for us to have a greater respect for each other within our society in South Africa.

“In my testimony, I said that during my time in the national team, there was a culture within that environment that felt it was fine for a derogatory nickname given to me to be sung during fines meetings in the changing room by my fellow team-mates.

“I indicated, upon reflection and after discussing with my wife (my girlfriend at the time), that I felt humiliated by the song. Not at any stage did I mention any player’s name who may have initiated the song.

“The only time I confirmed a name was when the panel asked if I addressed Mark Boucher personally regarding the nickname and I replied that he was part of a broader group that sang the song and that I never addressed the matter within the team environment at the time. I was young and naïve at the time, trying to fit in and represent my country as best I could.

“Not at any stage did I go in there with the intention to single Mark Boucher out, as one can confirm by listening to my testimony in the YouTube clip from 39:20 till 46:30.”

“It is not my job or desire to find Mark Boucher guilty or not guilty and to be cross-examined and turned into the main focus of attention. Therefore I will not be testifying at Mark Boucher’s upcoming disciplinary hearing,” continued Adams.

“I spoke my truth of what happened to me as a young player, as per the process adopted by CSA on a serious issue in the game. The feelings articulated by myself and three dozen other senior players and coaches last year will hopefully help CSA find a new way in making cricket a winning and binding game for all.

“Again, my wish is that the same environment that existed when we played must never repeat itself. If changes are made and situations such as these are learnt from, then my purpose of telling my story at the SJN has been achieved.

“Thank you to everyone who has listened and for all the support during these difficult conversations.”