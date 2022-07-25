CSA T20 League: Lance Klusener appointed as head coach of Durban franchise

Updated: July 25, 2022 2:56:24 pm
Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been appointed as RPSG Group-owned Durban franchise for the first Cricket South Africa T20 League.
Klusener played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa from 1996 to 2004. Considered one of the best ODI all-rounders of his time, he scored 1906 runs and took 80 wickets in Tests, as well as 3576 runs and 192 wickets in ODIs. He has served in various coaching roles following his retirement, working with international and domestic teams as well as IPL franchises.
“I am honoured to join the RPSG family. This is a new challenge for me. It makes me very proud. I am looking forward to meet the team,” Klusener was quoted as saying in the press release.
The RP Sanjeev Goenka group had paid Rs 7090 crore to buy the Lucknow IPL franchise last year.
Apart from RPSG, owners of six IPL franchises have now been confirmed as successful bidders for South African T20 league.
In a press release, Cricket South Africa stated that the owners of the Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Delhi franchises from the IPL now own the South Africa T20 teams from Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha (formerly known as Port Elizabeth), Johannesburg, Paarl and Pretoria respectively.
Notably, this new tournament is CSA’s third attempt to start a sustainable franchise-based T20 league after the failure of Global League T20 and the Mzansi Super League due to various reasons.
