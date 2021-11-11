scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 11, 2021
MUST READ

CSA announces South Africa ‘A’ Squad for three-match series against India ‘A’

The series, an opportunity for the players to vie for places in the senior squad before India's upcoming tour of the country, will be held from November 23 to December 9 at Mangaung Oval.

By: PTI |
November 11, 2021 5:24:58 pm
The home team will be led by 32-year-old opening batter Pieter Malan. (File)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday named a 14-member South Africa ‘A’ squad for the upcoming three-match four-day contests against India ‘A’ in Bloemfontein.

The home team will be led by 32-year-old opening batter Pieter Malan. The series, an opportunity for the players to vie for places in the senior squad before India’s upcoming tour of the country, will be held from November 23 to December 9 at Mangaung Oval.

All-rounder George Linde and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla are in the squad with Warriors pacer Marco Jansen and Knights batter Raynard van Tonder also included.

CSA convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang stressed on the significance of the series before the Indian team’s tour.

“Test cricket remains one of CSA’s key focus areas, along with ensuring that the format continues to thrive and hold relevance in our country.

“It is therefore vital that a steady stream of talent continues to emerge from our high-performance programme,” Mpitsang said in a press release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic saw the disruption of the South Africa A team’s fixtures and CSA is pleased to see the return of content for this programme. We are looking forward to more tours for this team in particular, as the A team programme is a crucial one to CSA’s overall pipeline strategy.

“The senior South Africa and India teams will be clashing this summer here at home, so this is an ideal opportunity for players with Proteas ambitions to put their hands up and make a case for themselves.”

On Tuesday, the BCCI also announced the India ‘A’ squad for the tour with Gujarat’s Priyank Panchal named as captain of the team that also comprises Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini and rookie Kashmiri pacer Umran Malik.

South Africa ‘A’ squad:

Pieter Malan (captain, Rocks), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Dominic Hendricks (Lions), Raynard van Tonder (Knights), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Senuran Muthusammy (North West Dragons), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Migael Pretorius (Knights), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), George Linde (Western Province), Jason Smith (Dolphins), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province).

Fixtures:

November 23-26: 1st Four-Day game at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

November 29-December 2: 2nd Four-Day game at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

December 6-9: 3rd Four-Day game at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Mitchell, Neesham lead New Zealand to T20 World Cup final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 11: Latest News

Video 1
Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Articles

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven