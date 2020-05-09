Crossing final hurdle in World Cups down to experience and preparation: Anjum Chopra

Former India women’s team captain Anjum Chopra (File Photo/IPL) Former India women’s team captain Anjum Chopra (File Photo/IPL)

The Indian women cricket team’s defeats in two recent World Cup finals is down to “experience and preparation”, former captain Anjum Chopra said. Saying that “crossing the final hurdle” is a problem Indian teams of the past have faced as well, Chopra expressed confidence that the current team will soon end the barren run.

Speaking on an Indian Express Facebook Live session on Saturday, Chopra, who has played in six World Cups, said, “We had made it to the final in the 2005 World Cup in South Africa as well. It was on our minds before the tournament that we had reach the final. But we didn’t know how to cross the final hurdle.”

“The current team should be better equipped (to win a World Cup). It has to do with preparation before the tournament,” she said.

Speaking on the present team, she said the team’s fearless approach comes from how the game has evolved. “Shafali Verma is someone who comes with no baggage,” she said on the 16-year-old opener of the Indian team, who consistently battered oppositions in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

One of the greatest names in Indian women’s cricket, Chopra was the first Indian to score an ODI century (in 1999) and the first Indian captain to win a Test series abroad (in 2002).

When asked to speak on how the game has changed since her playing days, Chopra said she would have loved to play to big crowds, like seen in the World Cup in Australia this year.

“We never played to capacity crowds – 90,000 people watching at the MCG – like I saw in the recent T20 World Cup. Whatever change has happened in women’s cricket, it’s been for the better,” she said.

