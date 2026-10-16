‘Stayed in rehab for 26 days’: Yuzi Chahal on alcohol addiction, anxiety, divorce

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up on his struggles with alcoholism and having anxiety attacks in a podcast with former India cricketer Aakash Chopra. Chahal also spoke about his personal life becoming fodder for social media chatter after his divorce.

Chahal was asked by Chopra on the Baith and Bol podcast why he decided to give up on alcohol.

“Jyaada ho gaya tha. Limit cross kardi thi (It got a bit too much. The limit was crossed). I went to a rehab center where I stayed for 26 days. Now, I know how to handle drinking—what to do, how things work. That made a huge difference for me. Even in my personal life, I started understanding things much more maturely. My emotions have toned down a bit. I mean, the emotions are still there. But now it’s not like they spill out over every little thing. I can handle it better. At last year’s IPL, my body felt like I was 30 years old again. I’m doing my gym work perfectly, practicing fielding, training… I realised everything fell into place once this bad habit left my life.”

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At that point, Chopra asked Chahal if he liked this version of himself more.

“I am much more mature. Now I don’t need that substance just to talk or function.”

Chahal said that his alcohol issues started off when he was young.

“In the beginning, we used to do it at parties. We were young blood. When the IPL first happened in 2011, we partied heavily for three years. So that was one phase. But you don’t realize things until you read and learn about them—that anything in excess is bad. AB de Villiers sir once told me that no matter what you do in life, balance is crucial. It sounds like a very easy word, but when you actually try to do it, balancing everything is extremely hard. He said even if you can manage a little balance, it’s better. When it went overboard, my mental state wasn’t great at the time—this was after my divorce. So I crossed that line. Then one day it hit me: If I keep doing this, the thing I love most, the reason I reached where I am today—my cricket—will never survive. I felt cricket was getting affected. Even if performance wasn’t directly hit because I was mentally strong, I could definitely have done much better. My body could have been in much better shape, right? My bowling was fine, but I could have worked better in the gym, improved things, even in my personal life. My cricket wasn’t affected that much, but my personal life suffered a lot from it. So then I decided: let’s leave this behind. Now I’m happy. I enjoy life, have fun, go out, go go-karting, play golf. I’m in a much better space now.”

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Yuzvendra Chahal on Baith and Ball podcast

Talking about his divorce and how it became conversation on social media, Chahal said: “When you are a public figure you basically give everyone an invitation to comment on your personal life. When things started to be said about my personal life, it felt bad. It also had an effect on my cricket. Had to take a break that year. I played two games with white ball that year, then didn’t play T20s because my mindset was not right. It led to anxiety among other things.”

Opening up about his anxiety, Chahal said: “Anxiety is like your heart starts beating really fast from the inside. My face used to shrink during a panic attack. I couldn’t even speak. Sometimes when it happened, my lips would get so tight and pulled to one side that you could easily figure out something was wrong with me. That’s when I realized these things were happening. Then I took steps to address it, and as it gradually faded away, I was like, ‘Forget what happened. People on social media will keep on talking, you can’t shut them up. Let’s start fresh.’”

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Chahal said that the IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders in last year’s IPL was a turning point.

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“When the IPL came around, the first four or five matches didn’t go well either, because I was confused and couldn’t figure out what was going on. It was the first time something like that had happened to me. Normally, I was mentally strong enough not to let those things affect me, even if it had happened before. But this time, it hit really hard. Then during that IPL season—my first year with Punjab Kings—I thought to myself, ‘They paid Rs 18 crore for me and placed so much trust in me; I can’t let them down.’ Then came that match against Kolkata Knight Riders where we had to defend 111 runs (Chahal gave away 28 runs in his four overs while picking up four wickets). During that match, I had a realization and told myself, ‘Yuzi, what are you doing? It’s been 4–5 matches, what’s going on? Either just tell them you don’t want to play, but if you are playing, don’t play like this. People trust you so much, your team trusts you so much. Otherwise, after 4–5 bad games, teams bench you.’ I thought, “They are showing faith in you,” and during that match, something clicked inside me. I got this strong inner feeling, ‘Today, no matter what happens, I have to deliver.’”