scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

‘Always greeted players with a big smile’: Cricketing world mourns Rudi Koertzen’s sudden demise

Koertzen was famous for his unique method of giving a batter out, where he'd slowly raise his left arm with his finger pointing at the batter to signal the dismissal. It became known as the “slow finger of death.” He was one of cricket's most respected umpires.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 10, 2022 11:05:40 am
Rudi Koertzen officiated his final ODI on June 9 2010 between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare and his final Test match from July 21-24 between Pakistan and Australia at Leeds. (Twitter/ICC)

The cricketing world is mourning the death of high-profile cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen who died on Tuesday following a car crash. He was 73.

Koertzen stood in 108 tests, a record 209 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20 internationals over an 18-year career.

His Test debut was in South Africa’s first home series back in international cricket in 1992 after the country’s 22-year ban because of apartheid. He retired in 2010.

Koertzen was famous for his unique method of giving a batter out, where he’d slowly raise his left arm with his finger pointing at the batter to signal the dismissal. It became known as the “slow finger of death.” He was one of cricket’s most respected umpires.

Many former cricketers including Ricky Ponting said in a social media post that he was “extremely saddened” by news of Koertzen’s death. “My deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends,” Ponting said on Twitter. “He was a great umpire and a better person. I always enjoyed sharing the field with him.”

More reactions:

Koertzen officiated his final ODI on June 9 2010 between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare and his final Test match from July 21-24 between Pakistan and Australia at Leeds.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?

-With Agencies inputs

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 11:03:23 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Double engine decoupled: Loss of JD(U)’s EBC bastion rattles BJP
Double engine decoupled: Loss of JD(U)’s EBC bastion rattles BJP
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?
TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Premium
Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’
Sajjid Chinoy at Explained Live

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 10: Latest News