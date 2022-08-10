‘Always greeted players with a big smile’: Cricketing world mourns Rudi Koertzen’s sudden demise

Updated: August 10, 2022 11:05:40 am
The cricketing world is mourning the death of high-profile cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen who died on Tuesday following a car crash. He was 73.
Koertzen stood in 108 tests, a record 209 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20 internationals over an 18-year career.
His Test debut was in South Africa’s first home series back in international cricket in 1992 after the country’s 22-year ban because of apartheid. He retired in 2010.
Koertzen was famous for his unique method of giving a batter out, where he’d slowly raise his left arm with his finger pointing at the batter to signal the dismissal. It became known as the “slow finger of death.” He was one of cricket’s most respected umpires.
Many former cricketers including Ricky Ponting said in a social media post that he was “extremely saddened” by news of Koertzen’s death. “My deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends,” Ponting said on Twitter. “He was a great umpire and a better person. I always enjoyed sharing the field with him.”
More reactions:
Two moments in my career I’m most often asked about. Quick ton v England in Perth and walking in WCup Semi v SL. Umpire on both occasions was Rudi Koertzen. Iconic figure in the game. A great umpire and great friend. RIP mate. 😢💔
— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) August 10, 2022
I first met Rudi in 1992 & we became good friends over the years. He was a warm-hearted person who always greeted players with a big smile. He commanded respect from one & all.
My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. He’ll be dearly missed. 🙏🏻
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 9, 2022
Tragic news of the sudden passing away of Rudi Koertzen. He was a gifted individual and one of the finest umpires the game has witnessed, known for his sharp decision making abilities.
My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers 🙏🏻 #RudiKoertzen pic.twitter.com/9mV1V09F7a
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 9, 2022
It breaks my heart to learn of the death of my dear friend Rudi. You were a great friend on the field and an excellent umpire. You will be truly missed. May your soul Rest In Peace 🙏🏽#rudikoertzen pic.twitter.com/PWRZjtQcDo
— Kumar Dharmasena (@KumarDofficial) August 9, 2022
Saddened to know about the sudden demise of umpire Rudi Koertzen he was , forthright and knowledgeable umpire had shared some wonderful moments with him on and off the field . My deepest condolences to the family. RIP .
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 9, 2022Advertisement
Koertzen officiated his final ODI on June 9 2010 between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare and his final Test match from July 21-24 between Pakistan and Australia at Leeds.
Subscriber Only Stories
-With Agencies inputs
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
‘Always greeted players with a big smile’: Cricketing world mourns Rudi Koertzen’s sudden demise
Ghaziabad police book SP leader for making defamatory statements against Tyagi community
AFCAT 2 2022 admit card released: Here’s how to download
Punjab NDPS case: High Court grants bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia
Ireland beats Afghanistan by 7 wickets in 1st T20
DUTA to lead protest for ad hoc teacher absorption at Parliament today
Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show in an ethnic ensemble; see pics
IED recovered in Pulwama, police say ‘major tragedy averted’
Bees have a secret survival weapon that might surprise you
Tyson Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs Derek Chisora
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares poem he had written in Class X. Netizens find it inspiring
Delhi: MCD issues guidelines for proper disposal of national flags