‘Always greeted players with a big smile’: Cricketing world mourns Rudi Koertzen’s sudden demise

The cricketing world is mourning the death of high-profile cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen who died on Tuesday following a car crash. He was 73.

Koertzen stood in 108 tests, a record 209 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20 internationals over an 18-year career.

His Test debut was in South Africa’s first home series back in international cricket in 1992 after the country’s 22-year ban because of apartheid. He retired in 2010.

Koertzen was famous for his unique method of giving a batter out, where he’d slowly raise his left arm with his finger pointing at the batter to signal the dismissal. It became known as the “slow finger of death.” He was one of cricket’s most respected umpires.

Many former cricketers including Ricky Ponting said in a social media post that he was “extremely saddened” by news of Koertzen’s death. “My deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends,” Ponting said on Twitter. “He was a great umpire and a better person. I always enjoyed sharing the field with him.”

More reactions:

Two moments in my career I’m most often asked about. Quick ton v England in Perth and walking in WCup Semi v SL. Umpire on both occasions was Rudi Koertzen. Iconic figure in the game. A great umpire and great friend. RIP mate. 😢💔 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) August 10, 2022

I first met Rudi in 1992 & we became good friends over the years. He was a warm-hearted person who always greeted players with a big smile. He commanded respect from one & all. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. He’ll be dearly missed. 🙏🏻 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 9, 2022

Tragic news of the sudden passing away of Rudi Koertzen. He was a gifted individual and one of the finest umpires the game has witnessed, known for his sharp decision making abilities. My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers 🙏🏻 #RudiKoertzen pic.twitter.com/9mV1V09F7a — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 9, 2022

It breaks my heart to learn of the death of my dear friend Rudi. You were a great friend on the field and an excellent umpire. You will be truly missed. May your soul Rest In Peace 🙏🏽#rudikoertzen pic.twitter.com/PWRZjtQcDo — Kumar Dharmasena (@KumarDofficial) August 9, 2022

Saddened to know about the sudden demise of umpire Rudi Koertzen he was , forthright and knowledgeable umpire had shared some wonderful moments with him on and off the field . My deepest condolences to the family. RIP . — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 9, 2022

Koertzen officiated his final ODI on June 9 2010 between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare and his final Test match from July 21-24 between Pakistan and Australia at Leeds.

-With Agencies inputs