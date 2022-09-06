scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Cricketing landscape is changing fast, need to strike balance: Kane Williamson

Williamson's comments came at a time when cricketers around the world are preferring playing in cash-rich T20 leagues over international cricket.

1st T20 game, WI vs NZNew Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson feels the cricketing landscape around the world is witnessing a rapid change with the emergence of T20 leagues and striking a balance between franchise cricket and national duty has become the need of the hour.

Williamson’s comments came at a time when cricketers around the world are preferring playing in cash-rich T20 leagues over international cricket.

“It’s a tricky one because it is changing. So much seems to have happened so quickly,” Williamson told reporters.

“It does seem to be a movement in the landscape of the game. Every case is unique and every case has got their individual needs at different stages of their lives.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

“There are a lot of different franchise events happening and seeing players make decisions on their playing careers… suggests that there is a balance to strike and some things to work through,” he added.

Recently, Trent Boult was released from his central contract after the star New Zealand pacer made a request to spend more time with his family and also take part in T20 leagues across the world.

Boult was roped in by Melbourne Stars for the Big Bash League (BBL) soon after.

Advertisement

On the other hand, New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme decided to retire from international cricket, and was roped in by BBL franchise Adelaide Strikers in the draft process.

Williamson, who has struggled with injuries including a long-term elbow problem, and has only played three ODIs since the 2019 World Cup final, is currently leading the side in a three-match ODI series against Australia.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“At the moment I’m very much here and looking to do my very best for the team. I love being involved in this environment,” Williamson said.

Advertisement

“It’s nice to have those 10 days at home and the body is feeling good.

“It’s nice to be training fully and batting for long periods in the nets,” he added.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:33:27 pm
Next Story

What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar software firm means

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Germany remembers Israel’s 1972 Munich Games victims 50 years later
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 06: Latest News