Saturday, March 05, 2022
Cricketers remember Warne in Pakistan vs Australia test

By: AP |
March 5, 2022 1:23:28 pm
The picture of cricket legend Shane Warne is displayed on big screen to pay tribute to his passing prior to start of the second day play of first the cricket test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest players, most astute tacticians and ultimate competitors in the long history of cricket, has died. He was 52. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Australia and Pakistan cricketers wore black armbands and observed a minute of silence in memory of Shane Warne ahead of the start of the second day’s play in the first test on Saturday.

Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand on Friday at the age of 52.

“It’s just a really tough time with both Rod (Marsh) and Shane,” Australia captain Pat Cummins told the host broadcaster ahead of the start of second day’s play.

Cummins said the players heard about Warne’s death as they were leaving the ground yesterday at the end of first day’s play at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“I just encouraged everyone to talk about it, look after each other. Everyone’s worked through it differently. Everyone knew Shane, but you know, some people knew him better than others.”

Cummins remembered watching Warne’s spin magic as a young kid.

“I started (watching Warne) being kind of 10, 11, 12 years old and really appreciated just what a giant of the game he was and probably started to learn and appreciate the art of spin bowling,” Cummins said.

“And, you know, his showmanship and all those things that he brought to Australian cricket, so that’s probably my longest lasting memories.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Warne will be missed.

“The PCB is shocked and devastated to hear the news of Shane Warne’s passing,” the PCB tweeted.

“Shane will be sorely missed and cricket will be poorer without him. Our heartfelt condolences to Cricket Australia and Shane’s family and friends.”

