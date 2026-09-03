Cricketers will get best accommodation at Asian Games: Japan cricket chief

Shreyas Iyer (C) of India with teammates during the 2nd T20 International match between India and Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 28, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Cricketers will receive precedence for the best accommodation available, hotels at the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games from September 19-October 4, Japan Cricket Association CEO Naoki Alex Miyaji said.

Teams like India and Pakistan had raised concerns about being put up in cruise ships of container villas at the quadrennial. But the cricket tournament run by the Asian Games organising committee in collaboration with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), received assurances that cricketers will get lodged in hotel rooms.

Japan Cricket Association CEO Naoki Alex Miyaji was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera that ACC and JCA had been discussing accommodation options “for a long time.”