Cricketers will get best accommodation at Asian Games: Japan cricket chief

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Cricketers will receive precedence for the best accommodation available, hotels at the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games from September 19-October 4, Japan Cricket Association CEO Naoki Alex Miyaji said.
Teams like India and Pakistan had raised concerns about being put up in cruise ships of container villas at the quadrennial. But the cricket tournament run by the Asian Games organising committee in collaboration with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), received assurances that cricketers will get lodged in hotel rooms.
Japan Cricket Association CEO Naoki Alex Miyaji was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera that ACC and JCA had been discussing accommodation options “for a long time.”
“The participating teams in cricket are being offered hotel accommodation,” Miyaji announced on Wednesday.
“Many other sports are being accommodated in much more limited facilities, such as a cruise ship or container hotels.”
Cricket will get played at Korogi Sports Park, a converted baseball field that is a 40-minute train ride from central Nagoya.
The Indian cricket team led by Shreyas Iyer and including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be amongst the biggest superstars headed to Aichi Nagoya and hence the concerns had escalated for the organisers.
The Japan chief Miyaji explained organisers “only had 17 months to prepare and had to start from scratch” for cricket at the Games. Korea will take part in 41 of 43 sports, except cricket and padel.
Miyaji further said they had been working “to ensure that the best facilities are provided within the limited timeline and facility restrictions. Despite being temporary, the facilities will provide as comfortable a space as possible for the players and officials,” he said.
Miyaji also announced that the pitch is being prepared by the curator of the 35,000-capacity Pallekele International Cricket Stadium of Sri Lanka, and would be of high standards even if the field was temporarily converted.
“From what I have seen, the playing surface and field will be the best seen in cricket’s inclusion in the Asian Games,” Miyaji stressed.
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