Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Cricketer Rishabh Pant’s condition improves, shifted from ICU to private ward

Pant was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital hours after the wicketkeeper-batsman suffered multiple injuries in a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, near Roorkee, in the early hours of Friday.

Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday morning. (PTI/AP)
Cricketer Rishabh Pant has been shifted from the ICU to the private ward of the Max Hospital here following improvement in his condition.

He was shifted to the private ward on Sunday evening as his condition improved but the pain in his leg persists, sources said.

No MRI is planned yet, they added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who met Pant at the hospital on Sunday, had said quoting the cricketer that he had lost control over his car while trying to avoid a pothole and something black on the road.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma, who met the cricketer on Saturday, had also told reporters that the accident took place when Pant was trying to negotiate a pothole.

The accident took place at around 5.30 am on Friday, when Pant’s luxury car hit a road divider, rolled over to the other side of the road and caught fire.

Pant had a miraculous escape but he sustained injuries on his forehead, leg and bruises on his back.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 14:52 IST
Mechanic saves people stuck in a blizzard by breaking into a school. His apology note goes viral

