Cricketer Manish Pandey set to marry actress Ashrita Shetty?

Indian cricketer Manish Pandey is reportedly all set to get married on December 2 in Mumbai. The swashbuckling batsman from Karnataka is reportedly set to marry with actress Ashrita Shetty.

Pandey is currently leading the Karnataka team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Mid-day newspaper quoted sources as saying that the wedding will take place in the presence of his relatives and close friends over two days.

Some Indian players are also reportedly expected to attend the wedding given India will be playing a T20I against West Indies on the day in Mumbai.

Shetty, a 26-year-old actress, has featured in films like Indrajith, Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum, and Udhayam NH4.

Pandey is best known for becoming the first Indian batsman to hit IPL ton. Despite his reputation as big-hitting batsman, Pandey has struggled to cement his place in the national squad.

He made his debut in international cricket against Australia in an ODI series where he went onto play the best innings of his career. He has represented India in 23 ODIs, 31 T20Is and 89 first-class matches so far.