Cricketer dubbed ‘Clicky Ponting’ suspended for 2 years

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Brian Devine, the English amateur cricketer who went viral for his finger-clicking trickery earlier this year, which earned him the name of “Clicky Ponting” on social media, was on Friday handed a two-year suspension from all cricket under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales Cricket Board.
The player, playing for Saltburn Cricket Club second XI, allegedly tricked umpires by clicking his fingers to make the sound of a ball nicking the bat as deliveries were missed and caught by the wicketkeeper. The video footage went viral on social media and made international headlines earlier this year.
“The player concerned is suspended from all cricket under the ECB’s jurisdiction for two years, from 30 September 2026 to 29 September 2028. This covers playing, coaching, umpiring, scoring and managing junior teams,” the North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League said in a statement, as per Reuters.
@Saltburncc First slip clicks his fingers to imitate an edge, bat nowhere near it and given out.
This is about the worst case of cheating I’ve ever seen in cricket.
Apparently, their keeper has a huge amount of catches this season.
@talkSPORT @bbctms @SkyCricket
@TailendersPod https://t.co/iM7lZfKF5q
— Ben Mummery❤️🤍❤️🤍 (@ben_mummery) July 27, 2026
Also, Saltburn Cricket Club have been fined 300 pounds ($402.87) and their 2nd XI has been relegated to Division Three of the NYSDCL and will start the 2027 season with a 60-point deduction, the league added.
Earlier this year, Saltburn CC beat Norton CC by 159 runs in their second XI fixture, and since then several videos have shown a similar trend for caught-behind and close-in catches involving ‘Clicky Ponting ’, who clicks his fingers when the ball goes close to the bat.
According to a report on Reuters, in Saltburn’s match against Shildon Railway CC, the second XI wicketkeeper took eight catches — which is more than the Test record of seven — and has been averaging almost four per match in his eight games this season.
Talking to The Guardian, Rory Cotterill, who captained Middlesbrough CC’s 2nd XI in a 29-run defeat to Saltburn in June, said a similar situation had occurred in that match. He shared a video allegedly showing the same player clicking his fingers, with commenters describing it as scandalous.