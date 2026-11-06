Cricketer dubbed ‘Clicky Ponting’ suspended for 2 years

Brian Devine, the English amateur cricketer who went viral for his finger-clicking trickery earlier this year, which earned him the name of “Clicky Ponting” on social media, was on Friday handed a two-year suspension from all cricket under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The player, playing for Saltburn Cricket Club second XI, allegedly tricked umpires by clicking his ​fingers ​to make the sound of a ball nicking the bat as deliveries were missed and ‌caught by the wicketkeeper. The video footage went viral on social media and made international headlines earlier this year.

“The player concerned is suspended ‌from all cricket under the ​ECB’s jurisdiction for two years, ‌from 30 September 2026 to 29 September 2028. This covers playing, ‌coaching, umpiring, scoring ​and ​managing junior ​teams,” the North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League said in a statement, as per Reuters.