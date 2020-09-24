Cricket world reacts to passing away of Dean Jones

Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (File)

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who was part of the Star Sports commentary team, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel on Thursday.

Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020

I can’t believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mc8h36gnWe — David Warner (@davidwarner31) September 24, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our fellow commentator #DeanJones He was fine in the morning. I had video call with his son two days back. Everything was fine. Everything was normal. I can’t believe this #RIP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

Just heard the sad news of @ProfDeano passing away with a heart attack. Such a gentleman, always admired him & had great interactions. #RIPDeanJones pic.twitter.com/866rmiNmb6 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 24, 2020

Tragic news coming from Mumbai: one of the real personalities of cricket and commentary, the Aussie who played that unforgettable innings in Chennai in 1986, Dean Jones has passed away. Loved him on air and at the crease. Saw him last night on @StarSportsIndia RIP. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 24, 2020

In complete shock to hear about Dean Jones sad passing. One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room-a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room…RIP my friend. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 24, 2020

Shocked to hear Deano is no more. His innovative batting and his professorial analysis in studio were always such a joy to watch. He was so full of life. Will miss watching him on TV and talking cricket with him. RIP #DeanJones — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 24, 2020

This video is enough to define what kind of humans #DeanJones was. Rest In Peace. You will be missed Sir! pic.twitter.com/0uW7MPr6Ok — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) September 24, 2020

Only a few months ago Dean Jones emailed me asking for some footage of a few of his 100’s for Australia, I was so happy to stay up all night editing it all as fast as I could, sent it to him, he was so happy. 😭 — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) September 24, 2020

Learnt so much from the professor last summer. And over the years. He rarely agreed with a point of view but that made him endearing. Stunned beyond belief. #RIPDeano pic.twitter.com/fNHVuNlEP3 — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) September 24, 2020

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest,” Star Sports said in a statement.

