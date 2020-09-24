scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 24, 2020
FinCEN Files

Cricket world reacts to passing away of Dean Jones

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who was part of the Star Sports commentary team, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel on Thursday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 24, 2020 4:56:59 pm
dean jonesDean Jones passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (File)

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who was part of the Star Sports commentary team, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest,” Star Sports said in a statement.

