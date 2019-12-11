Cricket World Cup trumps elections in Google India’s ‘Year in Search’ chart

Indian players celebrating a wicket during the World Cup. (Source: AP Photo) Indian players celebrating a wicket during the World Cup. (Source: AP Photo)

Recapping the entire year based on user behaviour, Google India announced its ‘Year in Search’ results on Wednesday, which enforced the belief that India’s love for cricket is greater than anything else. The Cricket World Cup, that ended in July in England was the most searched term in the country in the calendar year.

Including events across news, sports, personalities, movies, songs and all, the top ten list featured a variety of terms. Topping the chart is the Cricket World Cup, which is followed by the Lok Sabha elections and the launch of Chandrayaan 2.

The much controversial film ‘Kabir Singh’ is the fourth on the list, and is followed by ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Article 370, NEET results, ‘Joker’, ‘Captain Marvel’ and PM Kisan Yojana.

Apart from Cricket World Cup, sporting searches included the likes of Pro Kabaddi League, Wimbledon, Copa América, and the three other grand slams — Australian, French, and US Open. The Ashes and Super Bowl also had their place.

Among the most searched personalities this year, recently retired Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is third after IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Lata Mangeshkar. In the search term, ‘What is…’, the search entry of ‘What is DLS method in cricket?’ came sixth in the list.

Amongst news events, searches were dominated by the Lok Sabha Elections, Chandrayaan 2, and Article 370. Ranging from the Maharashtra and Haryana state assembly elections, to the Pulwama attack and Ayodhya verdict to the Amazon forest fire, the list is well-diversified.

