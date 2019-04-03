Cricket World Cup 2019 Teams, Squads: Complete squads of all teams

Cricket World Cup 2019 Teams, Squad, Players List: The ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled to start from May 30, with hosts England locking horns with South Africa in the tournament opener. Team India will begin their campaign against South Africa on June 5, while defending champions will take on minnows Afghanistan in their opening fixture.

Unlike the previous editions, this time the World Cup will be played in a round-robin format, which means that all the participating nations will go head to head against each other. The format was last used in the 1992 World Cup, which was won by Pakistan.

Here are the details of all the 10 participating nations:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson-led Kiwi side, who play their first match against Sri Lanka on June 1, became the first team to announce their 15-man squad for the mega tournament. In a major development, Tom Blundell, who is yet to play an ODI, has been included in the squad in place of Tim Seifert, after the wicketkeeper-batsman sustained a finger injury.

Spinner Ish Sodhi also found his name in the 15-man list and was preferred over Todd Astle as the team’s second spinner. In comparison with Astle, the 26-year-old has more experience with 63 ODI caps under his name. Astle, who was part of the New Zealand squad for their last ODI series against Bangladesh, has only appeared in eleven limited-overs internationals.

Ross Taylor is the most experienced amongst all as he will be the seventh Kiwi cricketer to participate in four cricket world cups.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

This story will be updated as and when other teams announce their squads. The deadline for squad announcement is April 23, 2019.