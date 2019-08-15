Cricket umpire dies after being hit by ball

Veteran cricket umpire John Williams, 80, succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Thursday, weeks after being hit on the head by a ball while officiating a Division Two game between Pembroke and Narberth in Wales.

Pembrokeshire Cricket announced the news of the umpire’s death: “Sad news this morning regarding umpire John Williams. John passed away this morning with his family at his bedside. Thoughts of all of Pembrokeshire Cricket are with Hilary and the boys at this difficult and sad time.”

Williams, 80, was hit on the head while officiating the match on July 13.

According to reports, the match had been stopped immediately after the incident. The injured umpire was treated at the scene by ambulance service and then flown a hundred miles away to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. At this hospital, he had been placed in an induced coma.

On August 2, he had been shifted from Cardiff to the intensive care unit at Withybush Hospital in a critical state.