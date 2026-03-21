In one of the bizarre incidents, Kent cricket has appointed a faith healer to get a competitive edge over other teams in the County Cricket. The rituals were performed during the English winter by the Head Coach of the County team, Adam Hollioake.

“We got a faith healer in over the winter, or a spirit healer. I’m not sure what the exact title was, but we got someone to ward off the evil spirits,” Hollioake told The Cricketer.

Kent finished bottom in Division Two of the County cricket last year, and it was Hollioake’s first season in charge. The team suffered through a major injury crisis last season.