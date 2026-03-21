Cricket team calls ‘faith healer’ to banish evil spirits to change fortunes

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In one of the bizarre incidents, Kent cricket has appointed a faith healer to get a competitive edge over other teams in the County Cricket. The rituals were performed during the English winter by the Head Coach of the County team, Adam Hollioake.
“We got a faith healer in over the winter, or a spirit healer. I’m not sure what the exact title was, but we got someone to ward off the evil spirits,” Hollioake told The Cricketer.
Kent finished bottom in Division Two of the County cricket last year, and it was Hollioake’s first season in charge. The team suffered through a major injury crisis last season.
The effort to bring in the “spirit healer” was done to change the fortunes of the club for the upcoming season. The club has confirmed the same and said they have brought in a “non-denominational geopathic surveyor.”
“Kent Cricket can confirm that a non-denominational geopathic surveyor visited the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury during the winter. This visit was conducted to support the promotion of positive wellbeing ahead of the new season,” the statement which was released earlier in the week read.
“The club fully respects the diverse range of personal beliefs held by its players, staff, members and supporters. Kent Cricket remains focused on preparing its men’s and women’s squads for the upcoming season through existing evidence-based performance and medical programmes,” it further added.
The club also mentioned that the act will not alter any of the established practices. “The club’s approach to player welfare and injury prevention remains firmly rooted in professional sports science, including its strength and conditioning programmes, medical support, physiotherapy and carefully managed training schedules. The visit did not replace, or have any influence over, any of these established practices.”
“Kent Cricket will not be making any further comment and considers this matter closed, respecting the personal beliefs of its players and staff,” the statment concluded.
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