Cricket South Africa T20 League: Pretoria Capitals sign Anrich Nortje & Migael Pretorius

Pretoria Capitals, which is owned by Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, on Saturday announced that they have signed the South African pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Migael Pretorius ahead of the inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa’s T20 League.

Nortje has played 30 games for IPL’s Delhi Capitals over 3 seasons with 43 wickets to his name while Pretorius has taken over 50 domestic T20 wickets but is yet to make his international debut.

The inaugural edition of the T20 league in South Africa will comprise six franchises and will be played in January-February next year.

More #ProteaFire added to the Capitals Family 💙 The South African pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Migael Pretorius are now ready to roar for Pretoria Capitals 🤩 Read more 👉🏻 https://t.co/vb67RJ7Haj#CapitalsUniverse #PretoriaCapitals #CSAT20League @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/ItsMpkIRoM — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 13, 2022

Jindal said, “Anrich Nortje has been an integral part of the growth and success of Delhi Capitals. So when we decided to expand our cricketing footprint to his country, he was always going to be an automatic choice for us. I believe Anrich will bring to Pretoria Capitals the same kind of fiery performances and off-field calmness we’ve seen him display at DC. I’d also like to welcome Migael Pretorius, who boasts of an impressive domestic track record, to our Capitals family.”

“It is indeed a proud moment for us, as Delhi Capitals is now beyond Delhi. South Africa is no doubt one of the world’s biggest sports loving nations and we can’t wait to enthral the fans there with our passionate brand of cricket,” he added.

On Wednesday, Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was roped in by the Johannesburg franchise owned by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their marquee signing for the inaugural edition of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League, according to a report.

Du Plessis, who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL last season, was part of the CSK from 2011 to 2021, except for 2016 and 2017 when the team was suspended.