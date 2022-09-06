scorecardresearch
Cricket South Africa announce T20 World Cup squad

Temba Bavuma has recuperated completely from the elbow injury and is ready to lead the Proteas in a second World Cup in a row. 

On Tuesday, Cricket South Africa named their squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 that is going to take place in Australia. Rassie van der Dussen is still struggling with his finger injury and keeping in mind, South Africa management has not included him in the T20 World Cup squad. On the other end, Temba Bavuma has recuperated completely from the elbow injury and is ready to lead the Proteas in a second World Cup in a row.

CSA Convenor of Selectors Victor Mpitsang said, “This has been a really tough squad to select, simply because we had so many players in excellent form over the past few months and performing at a level that made the selectors sit up and notice them.

Someone like Tristan Stubbs who was not in the frame a year ago has done incredibly well to force his way into the mix based on his performances and his selection should be an inspiration for every young player out there. We are also delighted to welcome back our captain Temba Bavuma from injury and we have no doubt his return will further galvanise the team. “

He also added, “This group of players showed off their brilliant skill and talent when they overcame England in England recently. These sort of performances only bode well for us heading to the World Cup. Overall we are delighted with mix of players that have been chosen and look forward to watching them represent the country in Australia.”

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

