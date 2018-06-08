Cricket South Africa announce new T20 league

The new competition will replace the previously proposed T20 Global League which landed in controversy before it could take off last year. (Source: CSA) The new competition will replace the previously proposed T20 Global League which landed in controversy before it could take off last year. (Source: CSA)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that a new T20 tournament will be held later this year featuring some of the top international and domestic players. The new competition will replace the previously proposed T20 Global League which landed in controversy before it could take off last year. CSA also revealed that SuperSport will be the official broadcast partner of the league.

It may be recalled here that Supersport and CSA had a fractured relationship last year after former CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat failed to reach an agreement with the broadcasters which ultimately led to his ouster. With less than a month to go before the kickoff, the championship also faced several logistical challenges apart from the failure to secure a stable broadcaster. With the tournament ultimately being called off, CSA suffered huge losses. However, with the all the previous matters sorted out, the event is proposed to begin in November this year and will feature new stakeholders.

Confirming the development, CSA’s acting CEO Thabang Moroe stated, “CSA is delighted to announce this equity partnership with our long-term broadcast partners, SuperSport. We have put the problems we experienced with the proposed Global T20 League behind us and look forward to hosting the new competition (which will be named later). This event will create wonderful opportunities for local players (including current Proteas and up and coming youngsters) to hone their white-ball skills.”

SuperSport chief executive Gideon Khobane expressed satisfaction and said, “CSA has been an outstanding partner of SuperSport’s for many years. This agreement sees our relationship taken to the next level, where we will pool our mutual resources in a partnership which will create high-quality cricket and provide entertaining content for cricket fans locally and broadcast viewers both domestically and globally.”

“To have Proteas and international stars competing together with local talent will improve the quality of T20 cricket produced by South Africa,” cricbuzz quoted him saying.

