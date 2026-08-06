Cricket South Africa adds three match T20I series against Indian Women’s cricket team

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On Thursday, Cricket South Africa revised the schedule for India’s tour of the rainbow nation. The earlier itinerary did not include a three-match T20I series in addition to the existing three-match ODI series and a Test match.
The one-off Test will be played from December 9-12 before the ODI series kicks in from December 16-22.
Now, the Indian team will spend an extra week in South Africa to play the T20I series between December 26 and 30.
The T20Is will be played at Benoni and Potchefstroom, which the CSA felt will give both the sides a good platform going into the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, which will be played in Sri Lanka in February.
“We are delighted to confirm the revised schedule for India’s tour of South Africa, with the addition of the T20 International series over the festive period, ensuring our Proteas Women have the best possible preparation ahead of the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka early next year,” Pholetsi Moseki, the CSA CEO, said in a statement.
“India remain one of the strongest teams in world cricket, and the opportunity to compete against them across all three formats will provide invaluable competition as we continue building towards another major ICC event,” said Moseki.
India had toured South Africa in March-April this year for a T20I series which they lost 1-4.
The two teams then clashed in the T20 World Cup in England, where SA beat India to dent their chances of entering the semifinal.
Only Test: Dec 9-12, Gqeberha (10am local time)
One-Day Internationals:
1st ODI: Dec 16, Paarl (10am local time)
2nd ODI: Dec 19, Cape Town (2pm local time)
3rd ODI: Dec 22, Bloemfontein (2pm local time)
T20I’s
1st T20I: Dec 26, Benoni (6 pm local time)
2nd T20I: Dec 29, Potchefstroom (6pm local time)
3rd T20I: Dec 30, Potchefstroom (6pm local time)
(With agency inputs)
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