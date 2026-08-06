Cricket South Africa adds three match T20I series against Indian Women’s cricket team

On Thursday, Cricket South Africa revised the schedule for India’s tour of the rainbow nation. The earlier itinerary did not include a three-match T20I series in addition to the existing three-match ODI series and a Test match.

The one-off Test will be played from December 9-12 before the ODI series kicks in from December 16-22.

Now, the Indian team will spend an extra week in South Africa to play the T20I series between December 26 and 30.

The T20Is will be played at Benoni and Potchefstroom, which the CSA felt will give both the sides a good platform going into the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, which will be played in Sri Lanka in February.