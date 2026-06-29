Cricket’s road to Olympics: No West Indies, India among automatic qualifiers

The Indian women's team's T20 World Cup campaign ended in the group stage but they are the highest placed team in the tournament from Asia. (AP Photo)

The Indian women’s cricket team have qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics while the men’s team will likely go through due to their T20I ranking as the International Cricket Council unveiled the qulification path to the Games on Monday. It will be the first time since 1900 that the sport will be played at the Olympics, and the first time ever that women’s cricket will make an appearance.

The T20I format will be used at the Olympics, with six nations competing for the podium places. Five of them are to be decided through the ICC T20I rankings for men and through rankings in the ongoing 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup for women. Meanwhile, the West Indies, who won the women’s T20 World Cup in 2016 and the men’s tournament in 2014 and 2016,