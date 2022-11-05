‘Cricket never stops so you don‘t get time to dwell’: Glenn Maxwell on Australia’s possible World Cup exit

All of the Australian cricket team and the fans will be rooting for Sri Lanka to beat England in their last group game at the T20 World Cup on Saturday. Australia’s chances to qualify for the semifinals are very slim after they recorded a narrow four-run win over Afghanistan. Australia needed to restrict Afghanistan to 106 or less to earn a higher net run rate than England.

Glenn Maxwell, who scored 54 not out off 32 balls against Afghanistan, feels that defending champions’ exit from the Super 12 ‘doesn’t mean anything as the hectic schedule of International cricket never gave them the time to dwell.

“You can‘t dwell on it. I think you move on pretty quickly. We‘ve got a one-day series against England probably 24 hours later and then we’ve got the Big Bash and then we’ve got four-day cricket,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

“Cricket never stops so you don‘t get time to dwell. Maybe when you retire you think back to it would have been nice to win that but it doesn’t mean anything. I wish we had of won but we didn‘t,” he added.

The 82-run loss in their opening match against New Zealand did hamper Australia’s chance big time. Maxwell also feels the they didn’t put up a complete performance as a team.

“We’ve missed a few opportunities this year, I feel like batters have got starts and haven’t gone big, I don’t think we’ve got any batters in the top five or 10 run scorers, we haven’t got the high wicket takers either, it feels like we’ve just been chipping away here and there,” he said.

“For us the frustration is it would’ve been nice to play that game against England and showcase where we think we are as a team and if you lose that you can wear it that you’ve missed out on finals … and if you win that you put yourself in good stead. Starting the first game of the tournament not that well probably hurt us as well,” he added.