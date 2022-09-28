Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan picked by Cricket legends in their Top 5 Players list ahead of T20 World Cup

With the T20 World Cup 2022 just less than a month away, former cricketers and fans are busy listing out their best teams and best players to watch out for this edition of the cup. From former Aussie great Mark Waugh to legendary Ricky Ponting and former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene, all have picked their top five players from all the teams. Interestingly, India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan are in all three former cricketer’s Top 5 Players list.

In the build-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which begins on September 23, Waugh was speaking on cricket show ‘The ICC Review’. Waugh kept Bumrah on the top of the five players he is watching for in the world cup.“I think he’s a fantastic bowler in all formats, actually. His ability to get wickets in T20 cricket is key. He can bowl at the death and he can bowl up front,” Waugh said, praising Bumrah’s versatility.

Mark Waugh’s top five players

1. Jasprit Bumrah

2. Shaheen Shah Afridi

3. Rashid Khan

4. Jos Buttler

5. Glenn Maxwell

Earlier in the same show, Ricky Ponting was asked to select the first five players he would choose for a World T20I team and to everyone’s surprise, the former batting great put Bumrah at number 5 in the Top 5 players’ list. Putting Rashid Khan at number 1, Ponting said, ” I’ve actually gone with Rashid Khan at number one, and the reason I thought about that was if we actually had a player event in an IPL auction now and there was no salary cap, he’s probably the one that’s going to go for the most amount of money.”

Ricky Ponting’s top five players

1. Rashid Khan

2. Babar Azam

3. Hardik Pandya

4. Jos Buttler

5. Jasprit Bumrah

Another cricketer who also picked his top five players was former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene. Mahela had four players the same as Waugh in his top five, with Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan his only point of difference. However, he also picked Rashid Khan as number one among the five players hi picked. “For me, the bowlers are the most important aspect of T20 cricket and Rashid Khan is a proper spinner that can bat,” Jayawardene told Sanjana Ganesan.

“He is a very good number seven or number eight batter and you can use him in different circumstances depending on your combinations. He can also bowl in different phases of an innings like during the Powerplay, the middle overs and also at the death he is not a bad option depending on the conditions, so Rashid would be my first pick,” Jayawardena further added.

Mahela Jayawardene’s top five players

1. Rashid Khan

2. Shaheen Shah Afridi

3. Jasprit Bumrah

4. Jos Buttler

5. Mohd Rizwan