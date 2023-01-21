scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Cricket in Olympics: ICC proposes six-team T20 contests in 2028 LA Games

Cricket has featured at the Olympics just once in 1900 Paris Games.

Cricket is bidding for an Olympic spot. (File)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly suggested a six-team T20 format for men and women at 2028 Olympics in a bid to include the sport at the biggest sporting event.

Despite many reports suggesting that Cricket had failed to make the cut for the LA Games, ESPNCricinfo has reported that no such decision has been taken yet and the final call will be taken around October and November during the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) meeting in Mumbai.

The proposal for a six-team event was made to ensure a more cost efficient Olympics which is part of their Olympic Agenda, it added.

The IOC also takes into consideration a sport’s popularity, cost, complexity, uniqueness and relevance towards young people as factors before including them in the Olympic programme.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been added to the ICC’s Olympics working group.

ICC’s Olympics working group is headed by ICC chairman Greg Barclay, and which also includes Indra Nooyi (independent director) and Paraag Marathe (former USA Cricket president).

Cricket along with eight other sports, namely baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport are competing to make the LA 28 roster

Besides Olympics, the other multi-sport in which cricket featured was only in the 1998 and 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Cricket’s governing body, currently has 12 full members and 94 associate members.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 17:41 IST
