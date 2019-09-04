Cricket in mid-sea: An English club’s unique match is truly about ‘spirit of the game’

Cricket can be a fantastic experience inside a stadium. But if you ever wanted to sum up the spirit of English cricket, Bramble Bank cricket would be a great place to start – all you just need a bat, ball and some willing teammates.

Since the 1940s the Island Sailing Club and the Royal Southern Yacht Club have been meeting up once a year on the Bramble Bank in the middle of the Solent (the strait that separates the Isle of Wight from the mainland of England) to play a game of cricket.

Players from both teams take part in one of the more eccentric cricket matches on an unusual pitch – in the middle of the sea.

The match can only take place when the tide is at its lowest and exposes a sandbank long enough to play a game. The match has been played – conditions allowing – since the 1950s on the exposed bit of sand between the Hampshire coast and the Isle of Wight.

This year’s match took place on Sunday, September 1. Low water was at 6:33 AM so this meant an early start for players, supporters and spectators.

The match took place on what can only be described as the wettest and most uneven cricket pitch you are ever likely to see.

The ball ended up in the sea more than once, and on one occasion, players had to wade out in their dry suits to retrieve it.

Scoring for the match is always a little random and at the end of all the overs the match was tied with both teams on 99. So the match went into a super over and ultimately it was the Island Sailing Club team which emerged victorious.