Cricket Fraternity lauds ISRO as it successfully launches Chandrayaan-2

The successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s indigenous moon mission, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday was lauded by several cricketing greats of the country.

Virender Sehwag tweeted: “Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch!”

Gautam Gambhir, now an MP in New Delhi, said: “I always looked up at the moon as a child, wondering what secrets it’s hiding. The successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 will shed some light on these secrets, & motivate the next gen to help India’s space exploration programme. I congratulate everyone at @ISRO for this success.”

Mohammad Kaif tweeted: “What a beautiful sight. Proud moment for the nation on the launch of #Chandrayaan2 @isro.”

VVS Laxman congratulated ISRO. He tweeted: “Exemplary! Many congratulations to @isro on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2.”

Suresh Raina, calling the event historic, tweeted: “This is HISTORIC! Propelling a billion dreams into the sky. What a proud moment for #Chandrayaan2.”

The Chandrayaan-2 mission lifted off from the Sriharikota launch range at its appointed time. The mission is scheduled to see the lander and rover modules of the spacecraft make a soft landing on the Moon’s surface 48 days from now, on September 7.