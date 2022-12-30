scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

‘Hope you’re on the mend and back on your feet soon’: Cricket fraternity, fans wish Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery

Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, on Friday.

Rishabh PAnt, Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant injury, Rishabh Pant injured, Rishabh Pant hospitalised, Rishabh Pant road accidentRoorkee: Police personnel investigate at the spot where cricketer Rishabh Pant's car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and caught fire, in Roorkee, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Pant suffered multiple injuries and is admitted to a hospital. (PTI Photo)
Prayers for his speedy recovery have constantly been pouring in since Friday morning when the news of Indian star cricketer Rishabh Pant’s road accident hit the headlines. Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition. Meanwhile, several from the cricketing world have wished Pant a speedy recovery.

“Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ,” tweeted former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman. Indian cricket commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle said that he is thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon.

“Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee… Thinking about Rishabh. Get well soon, Skip,” tweeted the official Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals.

Here are some wishes for Rishabh Pant:

