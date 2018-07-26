Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
Cricket fraternity congratulates Imran Khan on claiming victory in polls

Congratulatory messages started pouring in for former Pakistan cricket captain and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan, who declared victory in the Pakistan elections on Thursday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 26, 2018 9:38:27 pm
Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gives a speech as he declares victory in the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Source: PTI)
Imran Khan has already secured a win in three National Assembly seats, contesting the elections from five constituencies – NA-26 (Bannu), NA-53 (Islamabad 2), NA-95 (Mianwali), NA-131 (Lahore) and NA-243 (Karachi).

Imran Khan is better known as the legendary former captain of Pakistan who led his team to victory in the 1992 World Cup. It remains the only time that the country has won the elusive trophy. He is also regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders to have ever played the game. He is just one of eight cricketers in the world to have achieved the ‘All-rounder’s Triple’ in Test cricket – scoring over 3000 runs and picking over 300 wickets.

Several cricket stars, from Pakistan as well as the rest of the World, are happy to see Imran Khan becoming his nation’s political leader again. Here are some of the best reactions:

