Cricket fraternity congratulates Imran Khan on claiming victory in polls

Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gives a speech as he declares victory in the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Source: PTI) Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gives a speech as he declares victory in the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Source: PTI)

Congratulatory messages started pouring in for former Pakistan cricket captain and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan, who declared victory in the Pakistan elections on Thursday. From Shoaib Akhtar to Shahid Afridi, cricket stars from all over the world dropped congratulatory messages for the newly elected Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Imran Khan has already secured a win in three National Assembly seats, contesting the elections from five constituencies – NA-26 (Bannu), NA-53 (Islamabad 2), NA-95 (Mianwali), NA-131 (Lahore) and NA-243 (Karachi).

Imran Khan is better known as the legendary former captain of Pakistan who led his team to victory in the 1992 World Cup. It remains the only time that the country has won the elusive trophy. He is also regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders to have ever played the game. He is just one of eight cricketers in the world to have achieved the ‘All-rounder’s Triple’ in Test cricket – scoring over 3000 runs and picking over 300 wickets.

Several cricket stars, from Pakistan as well as the rest of the World, are happy to see Imran Khan becoming his nation’s political leader again. Here are some of the best reactions:

Channelling 1992 vibes as Wasim Bhai arrives at Bani Gala today to support and congratulate Skipper. Can we just say it’s an emotional and happy moment for us all ??????! pic.twitter.com/Z4zhoSAHwt — PTI (@PTIofficial) 26 July 2018

“The harder the battle the sweeter the victory”

Celebrations are at its peak as legendary @wasimakramlive visited Banigala today for Congratulating @ImranKhanPTI

and his fearsome warriors @FaisalJavedKhan@sayedzbukhari @ShahbazGill23 #WazirAzamImranKhan pic.twitter.com/S6YYO9PCYp — PTI (@PTIofficial) 26 July 2018

Congrat PTI and @ImranKhanPTI on a truly historic victory! The 22 yr old struggle has finally paid off & deservedly. Pakistanis have a lot of expectations from u I really hope u lead from the front! I request all opposing parties& media to accept the result and help rebuild ???? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 26 July 2018

This is the result of 22 years of conviction , relentless efforts , determination and not giving up!

Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI You have done it!!!#PrimeMinisterImranKhan #NayaPakistan #ElectionPakistan2018Results — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 26 July 2018

Who could be a bigger and better example of a leader than Imran Khan, who as a super star had the world at his feet and yet elbow greased for 22 years to work for his objective and vision..he’s special and we are proud to have him as our Prime Minister.. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) 26 July 2018

Ma Shaa Allah @ImranKhanPTI U done it once again ????, Long Marathon Struggle against corruption ?, A man of Strong Believe , #GREATLEADER #IRONMAN ??????????????????, Banay Ga Naya Pakistan ????, IN SHAA ALLAH , — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) 26 July 2018

My heartiest congratulations to the new Prime minister of Pakistan; Prime Minister Imran Khan. Proud to know an outstanding former player could achieve such an important role in leading ones country. May he lead with integrity and by example. Inshallah????????. — ian bishop (@irbishi) 26 July 2018

Great news ?????? https://t.co/GhgGuLpwns — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 26 July 2018

Brilliant tweet @Jemima_Khan I agree. Great captain, great cricketer, great man I hope he does well. Please send him my congratulations and best wishes. https://t.co/bRvQnUdFlj — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) 26 July 2018

Since I know Imran khan well so I hope he will do what he has been saying all these years particularly indo pak relations @ImranKhanPTI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 26 July 2018

Heartiest congratulations to @ImranKhanPTI on successfully winning the Pakistan Elections, it has been my honour to have seen him grow through the last 22 years to get to this position. #PakistanElections2018 — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 26 July 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd