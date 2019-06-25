Cricket fraternity remembers June 25, 1983: Landmark moment in Indian cricket’s history

It was on this day in 1983 that India lifted the Cricket World cup for the first time under the leadership of Kapil Dev. West Indies had won the two previous editions and were on their way to win the third one after India failed to create an impact with the bat in the final. Defending a total of 183, Kapil Dev took a stunning catch to dismiss Sir Viv Richards. The next three wickets fell cheaply and India won by 43 runs in the end.

Interestingly it was on this day only in 1932 that India played its first ever Test match. 35 years later India is the number one Test team in the World and is on their third World cup title campaign.

Remembering the historic day, cricket fraternity came forward to laud the class of 83 which changed ‘the face of Indian cricket’ forever:

The day that started it all. Landmark moment in the history of Indian sports. 25th June, 1983 -the day we were World Champions the first time.

Kapil Paaji’s valiant contributions, everyone contributing in their own way, but I think so much of Jimmy Paa, the MOM in semis & finals pic.twitter.com/FmmmXd7ffV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 25, 2019

On this day in 1983 – India won the World Cup and held the trophy high at Lord’s – Memories to last a lifetime 🇮🇳🇮🇳🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/w6b7gg7zAw — BCCI (@BCCI) 24 June 2019

25th June, a very significant day in Indian cricket history – India’s first ever Test match in 1932 and also the day we won our first ever World Cup title in 1983, and the face of Indian cricket changed with this victory. pic.twitter.com/69QNlweh4E — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 25 June 2019

These were the iconic scenes at Lords’s #OnThisDay in 1983. Cricket was never the same in India after this. Thanks for Kapil’s Devils for making impossible—Possible. pic.twitter.com/Y2ZJ1Bger5 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 25 June 2019

The day India felt super proud as a cricketing nation! Thank you to the likes of @therealkapildev paji and his great team for setting it up for us. 🙏 #1983 #WorldCup — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 25 June 2019