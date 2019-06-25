Toggle Menu
Cricket fraternity remembers June 25, 1983: Landmark moment in Indian cricket’s historyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/cricket-fraternity-25-june-1983-kapil-dev-5798628/

Cricket fraternity remembers June 25, 1983: Landmark moment in Indian cricket’s history

It was on this day in 1983 that India lifted the Cricket World Cup for the first time. Remembering the historic day, cricket fraternity came forward to laud the class of 83 which changed 'the face of Indian cricket' forever:

1983 world cup, India 1983 world cup, kapil dev, viv richards, ind vs wi 1983, indvswi, this day that year, cricket news
It was on this day in 1983 that India lifted the cricket World cup for the first time under the leadership of Kapil Dev. (source: laxman twitter)

It was on this day in 1983 that India lifted the Cricket World cup for the first time under the leadership of Kapil Dev. West Indies had won the two previous editions and were on their way to win the third one after India failed to create an impact with the bat in the final. Defending a total of 183, Kapil Dev took a stunning catch to dismiss Sir Viv Richards. The next three wickets fell cheaply and India won by 43 runs in the end.

Interestingly it was on this day only in 1932 that India played its first ever Test match. 35 years later India is the number one Test team in the World and is on their third World cup title campaign.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Remembering the historic day, cricket fraternity came forward to laud the class of 83 which changed ‘the face of Indian cricket’ forever:

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sairaj Bahutule to coach Gujarat in domestic cricket
2 Manpreet Gony retires: ‘He was the backbone of fast bowling for Punjab since his first class debut’
3 England Women’s Kate Cross trolled for missing easy run out, clarifies her action on Twitter