scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Must Read

Cricket fan enters ground, clicks selfie with Kohli before being chased away by police

Sensing an opportunity to see their star player from close, three fans managed to breach the fenced area and ran towards the players.

By: PTI |
Updated: March 13, 2022 10:12:52 pm
India's Virat Kohli, right, poses for a selfie with the young boys who intruded the pitch area during the second day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

In a minor security breach, three fans entered the playing area towards the end of the second day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka and one of them managed to click a selfie with Virat Kohli before being whisked away by the security personnel.

The incident happened in the sixth over of the Sri Lankan second innings when Kusal Mendis was taking treatment after being hit by a Mohammed Shami delivery.

Sensing an opportunity to see their star player from close, three fans managed to breach the fenced area and ran towards the players.

One of them managed to get close to Kohli, who was standing in slip area. The fan took his mobile out and asked the senior batter for a selfie and Kohli, much to his delight, obliged.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The security personnel rushed towards the players and, after a bit of jostle, managed to get control of the fans.

One spectator had also managed to enter the playing area during the first Test in Mohali.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1: SL tottering at 86/6 at stumps
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 13: Latest News