scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

England skipper Eoin Morgan will know when time is right to step aside: Coach Matthew Mott

England's newly-appointed white-ball coach Matthew Mott believes Eoin Morgan will soon regain his form and that he is more than able to know when to call curtains on his career.

By: Reuters |
June 16, 2022 1:03:57 pm
Eoin Morgan, ECB, Matthew MottEngland's captain Eoin Morgan bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and South Africa in Sharjah, UAE, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

England’s limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has struggled for form and fitness recently but the 35-year-old is a “long way off” the point where he is no longer worth his place in the team, newly-appointed white-ball coach Matthew Mott said.

Morgan took charge of the white-ball sides in December 2014, guiding England to the Twenty20 World Cup final two years later before helping them win the 50-overs event in 2019.

However, he has scored only one half-century in his last 24 white-ball innings for England and Mott said he will be determined to prove his worth.

Eoin Morgan England’s captain Eoin Morgan. (FILE)

“He always wants to be picked as a batter on form and merit,” Mott said “When he feels that’s not the case he will step aside.

Best of Express Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...Premium
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...
More Premium Stories >>

“I think that’s a long way off being at that point.”

The form of Morgan, who turns 36 this year, could be a concern for England with the T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November in Australia but Mott said he could quickly return to form.

“Great players go through runs at different times and sometimes you flick a switch and it turns and you wonder what all the fuss has been about,” the coach said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Definitely watching him bat in the nets he’s in pretty good positions and going well. You can already tell what a profound influence he has on this group. He’s got a lot of great cricket ahead of him.”

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
IND vs SA: Henrich fifty gives Proteas solid 2-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 16: Latest News