scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

England fined for slow over rate in second Test win over New Zealand

England's hope for reaching ICC World Test Championship finals takes another hit despite winning back to back matches as they are fined for slow over rate in the second test.

By: Reuters |
June 15, 2022 2:34:33 pm
Stuart Broad, England vs New Zealand, ICC World Test Championship, Ben StokesEngland's Stuart Broad, centre, celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the third day of the test match between England and New Zealand. (AP)

England have been fined 40% of their match fee and docked two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over rate in their win over New Zealand in the second test at Trent Bridge, the governing body ICC said on Wednesday.

England chased 299 in 50 overs on the final day of the test to win by five wickets and clinch the three-match series against the reigning world test champions.

Ben Stokes’ side were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with match referee Richie Richardson imposing the sanction.

“England captain Ben Stokes plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC said in a statement.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Best of Express Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’Premium
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...Premium
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...
More Premium Stories >>

England are second-bottom in the World Test Championship standings, above Bangladesh.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
IND vs SA: Henrich fifty gives Proteas solid 2-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 15: Latest News